Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/01/2018 --Overview: The Contact Lenses Market is expected to garner great profits by 2025, while registering itself at a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period.



Competitive Insights 2018:

The leading players in the market are Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, CIBA Vision (Alcon), CooperVision, Inc. and others. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.



The Contact Lenses Market is segmented as follows-



Contact Lenses Market, By Product Type, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2025($Million)

- RPG lens

- Soft lens

- Hybrid lens



Contact Lenses Market, By Design Type, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2025($Million)

- Corrective

- Therapeutic

- Cosmetic

- Prosthetic

- Lifestyle-oriented



Contact Lenses Market, By Usage Type, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2025($Million)

- Spherical

- Toric

- Multifocal

- Other Design Types



Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis:

Contact lens contains two sorts of items, for example, delicate contact lens and gas penetrable contact lens. Delicate contact lens is made of plastics and enables oxygen to go through the eye cornea.



They utilize materials that are translucent and adaptable, for example, silicone hydrogel, that are high on oxygen porousness and are high on water maintenance limit which makes them to a great degree agreeable for delayed wear. At present, delicate contact lens have high oxygen penetrability factor. Because of this, it can be worn medium-term without lifting a finger and solace.



These are utilized for remedying both close and farsightedness, and also round abnormality of the eye. Moreover, gas porous (GP) contact lens is comprised of tough plastics that are unbending and firm and transmit oxygen.



Growth factors affecting on Global Market:

Contact lenses are picking up significance among various age bunches all inclusive. The significant explanations behind this development are the general eye issue and progression in therapeutic sciences to manage ophthalmological ailments. As of now, kids are being recommended by specialists for utilizing contact lens, whose are conceived with inborn eye issue.



Moreover, pre-adolescents and youngsters frequently need to wear contact lens as they turn out to be more reluctant about their appearance. Moreover, the use of contact lens by youthful grown-ups is likewise expanding universally, attributable to the variables, for example, maintaining a strategic distance from the burden of supplanting and repairing eyeglass outlines amid outdoor activities and games.



Regional Outlook:

On a global front, the Contact Lenses Market covers North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, South Africa, Rest of South America) and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA). North America, trailed by Europe is anticipated to account for significant share of the global electric aircraft market during the forecast period.



Major TOC of Contact Lenses Market:

Chapter1.Introduction

1.1.Report Description

…

Chapter2.Executive Summary

2.1.Key Highlights

…

Chapter3.Market Overview

3.1.Introduction

3.1.1.Market Definition

3.1.2.Market Segmentation

3.2.Market Dynamics

3.2.1.Drivers

3.2.2.Restraints

3.2.3.Opportunities

…

Chapter4.Market Analysis by Regions

4.1.North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

4.1.1.United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.1.2.Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.1.3.Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2.Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

4.2.1.Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2.2.France Market States and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2.3.UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2.4.Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2.5.Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2.6.Rest of Europe Market States and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.3.Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

…

Chapter5.Contact Lenses Market, By Product Type

5.1.Introduction

5.2.Global Contact Lenses Revenue and Market Share by Product Type (2014-2018)

5.2.1.Global Contact Lenses Revenue and Revenue Share by Product Type (2014-2018)

5.3.RPG lens

5.3.1.Global RPG lens Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.4.Soft lens

5.4.1.Global Soft lens Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.5.Hybrid lens

5.5.1.Global Hybrid lens Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

…

Chapter6.Contact Lenses Market, By Design Type

6.1.Introduction

6.2.Global Contact Lenses Revenue and Market Share by Design Type (2014-2018)

6.2.1.Global Contact Lenses Revenue and Revenue Share by Design Type (2014-2018)

6.3.Spherical

6.3.1.Global Spherical Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

6.4.Toric

6.4.1.Global Toric Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

6.6.1.Global Other Design Types Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

…

Chapter7.Contact Lenses Market, By Usage Type

7.1.Introduction

7.2.Global Contact Lenses Revenue and Market Share by Usage Type (2014-2018)

7.2.1.Global Contact Lenses Revenue and Revenue Share by Usage Type (2014-2018)

7.3.Corrective

7.3.1.Global Corrective Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

7.4.Therapeutic

7.4.1.Global Therapeutic Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

7.5.Cosmetic

7.5.1.Global Cosmetic Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

7.6.Prosthetic

7.6.1.Global Prosthetic Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

7.7.Lifestyle-oriented

7.7.1.Global Lifestyle-oriented Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

Chapter8.Contact Lenses Market, By Region

8.1.Introduction

8.2.Global Contact Lenses Revenue and Market Share by Regions

8.2.1.Global Contact Lenses Revenue by Regions (2014-2018)

8.3.North America Contact Lenses by Countries

8.3.1.North America Contact Lenses Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

8.3.2.North America Contact Lenses Revenue (Million USD) by Countries (2014-2018)

…CONTINUED FOR TOC



