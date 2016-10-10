Singapore -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/10/2016 --Contactous unlocks new streams of revenue by discovering leads which are trapped in unused business cards received by organizations. Within a short time, data from thousands of these cards can be captured in a secured and shared database. The relationships of the organization with others are mapped and the question of who knows who gets answered.



Organizations invest considerable energy to set meetings which start with a handshake. These meetings are results of marketing campaigns, channel programs, trade-shows and sales presentations. Contactous recognizes handshakes as an important event. as very precise contact information is received by an organization through business cards. However, due to lack of process and policy, this valuable information does not get captured.



During a survey in early 2016, Contactous found that 90% of business cards do not make it to the company's CRM and support systems. Usually the organization forgets about the cards as they lie stacked with the employees. Or the company is aware of cards' existence but there is no plan to work on them. Then in majority of cases, the organizations feared that the cards are no longer with them and have already been taken by the employee who has left the company or are in a storage box at employee's home.



According to Sindhia Chandran, Sales Manager at Contactous "While the CEO and marketing divisions want this data, there are two hurdles here. The first is the lack of process and system within the company on how the business card should be captured. The second is the reluctance to manually enter the data. Contactous addresses both the issues by taking the responsibility of data transcription and providing a simple application to take the photo of cards that is stored in a secure and searchable database organization-wide".



The application enables the data to be clustered into static and dynamic lists which users can create for themselves or share with others. Additional fields required by an organization can be added and notes of every interaction with contacts can be captured and shared. The transcription of business cards is done manually by Contactous' own operators.



Mustard Seed Systems Corporation is a heavy user of Contactous. Venus Cruz, Director of Demand Generation at Mustard Seed shared: "Using Contactous, we were able to rapidly build an actionable database of thousands of contacts within first week of implementation. We are now capturing precise contact information from our channel events, trade shows and customer interactions as they happen. Contact data is the oxygen for our business and we intend to get all our handshake information from past decade into the system."



Contactous is a Singapore based privately held company, with employees in Singapore, India and Philippines.



