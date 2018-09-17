Container Security Market: $2.25 Billion in 2023

San Franscisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/17/2018 --Arcluster, the market research and consulting firm, forecasts the Worldwide Container Security market to reach $2.25 billion in 2023, in its latest and most comprehensive study on the Container Security Market [by Segments (Platforms, Services); by Deployments (On-Premise, Cloud); by Users (SMBs, Enterprises); by Industries; by Regions]: Market Sizes and Forecasts (2018 – 2023).



Containers bring reductions in critical computing parameters such as size, cost, and time when compared to VM-based environments. However, they were initially not being holistically looped into the security environment. The lack of proactive awareness among IT professionals resulted in sub-par container adoption without keenly aligning enterprise security goal.



"There is a clear opportunity for vendors to encompass security into the development and operations processes for containers" said Arun Nirmal, Research Director at Arcluster. "There are over two dozen innovative technology companies providing container security platforms, and this ecosystem is expanding to accommodate new vendors that can deliver solutions that are horizontally and vertically integrated."



Arcluster's Container Security market report spans 125 pages and includes 90+ market data tables, figures, and charts. Container Security market size and forecasts are provided by



- Segments: Platforms; Services [Professional (Design and Consulting, Implementation and Integration, Maintenance and Support); Managed Services]

- Deployments: On-Premise; Cloud

- Users: Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs); Enterprises

- Verticals: Aerospace and Defense; Automotive and Transportation; Banking and Finance; Energy, Power and Utilities; Healthcare and Life Sciences; Consumer and Retail; Technology and Media; Others

- Regions: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central America/ Latin America; Middle-East, and Africa.



