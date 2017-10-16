Contemporary Revival Coming for Lovers of Exquisite, Handmade, Vintage Rugs

Oakland, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/16/2017 --Home goods entrepreneur Ben Hyman and Turkish entrepreneur Kurt Korkmaz hope to change the playing field so that individual consumers in the United States can own breathtaking, masterfully created vintage rugs at affordable prices.



Last year Ben and his wife Amber were outfitting their apartment with a new rug. Everywhere they looked — whether in person or online — there was a general lack of transparency, unreasonable prices, and poor-quality machine-made replicas. They didn't have the money to spend thousands on the handmade rugs they loved, but they also didn't want to settle for something inferior.



The Hymans passed through Istanbul on their honeymoon and reconnected with their friends. Kurt was designing the interiors of apartments in Istanbul. Joyce, who has a keen eye for design, helped him select the perfect rugs for each unit. Frustrated with the rugs they found on the market, Kurt and Joyce traveled to remote cities in Turkey and built a network of artisans to supply beautiful vintage rugs.



The couples have partnered to launch Revival Rugs. The company works hand-in-hand with master craftsmen in Turkey to restore handknotted vintage wool rugs to their original state or to reinvent them as contemporary pieces by re-dyeing them in fresh, relevant shades.



The team is excited to ease the pain of rug shoppers who want gorgeous, handmade rugs, but previously couldn't afford them. Revival Rugs brings these works of art to the consumer directly, eliminating the steep markups that plague the $5B US area rug industry.



The Revival Rugs website revivalrugs.com launched on Sunday, October 15 and the company is now open for business.