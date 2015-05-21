Contex Roofing Starts Offering Spring Rain Check and Eavestrough Cleaning Service Just in Time for the Spring Season

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/21/2015 --With the end of the extremely snowy and cold winter, life is gradually getting back on track in Toronto. Acclaimed Toronto Roofing Contractor Contex has just started their popular rain check and eaves cleaning service, two of the most important spring maintenance activities. Since their foundation way back in the year 1939, the company has built a stellar reputation in Toronto and the GTA with their quality workmanship and customer-centric business policy. In this long and eventful journey, Contex has served over twenty thousand customers with flying colors.



Coupled with the ice storms Toronto experienced in the last year, this year's rough winter has done serious damage to the city's roofing systems. By conducting a rain check of the roofing system, it is possible to find out the repairing needs before further damage is done. Undetected roof damages may easily lead to repairing requirements that are much more expensive. Since many years, Contex Roofing has been most trusted name in this region for spring maintenance services such as rain check and eaves cleaning.



The eaves or gutters are extremely important components of a roofing system, and their most import function is to protect the foundation of a building. Properly designed and installed gutters direct the collected storm water away from away from the home and eliminate the risk of basement flooding. Regardless of the nature of work, Contex has emerged as the number one option for the Toronto residents for all their gutter installation and cleaning needs.



With an experienced team of certified skilled craftsmen, Contex offers a wide range of home roofing services. Depending on the material of choice, homeowners can opt for shingles made from metals, asphalt, cedar, or modified membrane. Contex Roofing is also the most preferred destination in town for roof leak repair, missing shingles, and different other types of damages. Other home roofing related services offered by the company includes shingling, roof replacement, including vented over-roofs, cladding, and skylight installation.



The present owner of Contex Roofing Arnold Getz inherited the company in the 70s from his father. Under Arnold's exemplary leadership, the company has expanded by leaps and bounds maintaining an extremely high quality of service. In these years, the company has had the opportunity to serve the likes of the King Edward Hotel, Spadina Museum, Massey Hall, and the National Ballet of Canada.



Talking about the importance of the company's spring rain check and eaves cleaning service, Arnold says, "Every Toronto resident knows how severely the winter season can impact their roofing system. Like every year, Contex Roofing is here to help you avoid expensive repairs just by conducting a spring roof rain check keeps your roof in tip top shape."



