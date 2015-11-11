Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC) for an EB-5 Project in Miami

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/11/2015 --Announced the latest Southeast Florida EB-5 Regional Center's flagship development, the 40-units Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC) in Miami, Florida is now officially open to receiving applications from potential investors looking to participate in the EB-5 program. Biscayne Park Residency is now ready to launch a private placement offering to qualified foreign investors in compliance with all applicable U.S. Citizen and Immigration Services (USCIS) and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rules and regulations.



"When complete, Biscayne Park Residency will be a senior luxury facility to be located in Miami, Florida. The community is expected to include 40 senior residences in a single two-story building with a variety of amenities and complementary services for the residences. Biscayne Park Residency intends to provide skilled-nursing-care services as needed through home health care services, enabling residents to stay in their homes instead of being transferred to nursing homes," says Joseph Balik. The project, from a solid healthcare expert and developer SR Healthcare Group, is located at Biscayne Boulevard on the largest parcel of property in the heart of Miami.



Biscayne Park Residency, an EB-5 project includes over 100,000 square feet of a Continuing Care Retirement Community, medically-oriented office space, and a car parking garage. Also completed is the shell of the recreation deck with an organic top roof garden, two social rooms; cardio room, weight room and fitness area; spa and steam room; spinning/training studio, and a serenity beach pool. Biscayne Park Residency also will include a five-star Italian restaurant by the renowned Sicilian Chef Francesco Casetta.



The developer estimates that construction of Biscayne Park Residency will begin the last quarter of 2016. This phase includes the residential component, consisting of 2 stories and 40 luxury rental apartments. "It is with great pleasure that we formally announce that Biscayne Park Residency is now open to investors interested in participating in the EB-5 program, and we are proud to be working with Southeast Florida EB-5 Regional Center in this exciting program that will ultimately create hundreds of jobs for our residents," says the developer. We expect a great deal of interest in this flagship project from investors because the residential component of our project as a Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC) is rental units in a market that many believe is over-saturated with for-sale condominiums.



About Southeast Florida EB-5 Regional Center

Southeast Florida EB-5 Regional Center received approval in June of 2014 for designation as an EB-5 Regional Center for Foreign Investment under the "EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program" by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) and Department of Homeland Security. Southeast Florida EB-5 Regional Center includes the three main South Florida counties of Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach with the highest standards in management, and operations in the United States. It is not affiliated with any other regional centers in Florida. Southeast Florida EB-5 Regional Center will promote job creation, economic growth and increase domestic investment by aligning capital within specific investment projects in targeted geographic areas and other job-creating areas.



For more information on Southeast Florida EB-5 Regional Center, please visit http://www.EB5FloridaRC.com or call 1-888-541-7773 Ext 2



*Project features, unit mixes, uses, and specifications are subject to change without notice. The Developer expressly reserves the right to make modifications at any time. THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT A SOLICITATION OR OFFERING AS THAT CAN ONLY BE DONE THROUGH APPROPRIATE PRIVATE PLACEMENT OFFERING MATERIAL THROUGH OUR ATTORNEYS