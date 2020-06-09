Fresno, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/09/2020 --In just 22 days, Aplos has saved organizations more than $20,000 by practically giving away their nonprofit and church software platform, that includes mobile giving and communications features, in an effort to help nonprofits and churches operate while they shelter in place, and plan their reopenings in the weeks and months ahead.



Both churches and nonprofits continue to be crippled by the current pandemic. Churches have lost the ability to gather in person, and nonprofits are unable to host fundraisers and other awareness activities. As such, the need to have digital solutions for communications and accepting financial support has become even more valuable than ever before.



Aplos began their campaign on May 18, 2020 and offered discounts totaling $294 to the first 100 organizations that subscribed. So far, Aplos has helped more than 74 organizations get the tools they need, with almost no cost to the nonprofit or church.



CONTINUING TOWARD THEIR GOAL



Aplos hopes to support 26 more organizations by providing their platform software subscription for only $1 a month for the first 3 months. With a platform subscription, organizations can also enable Text to Give and Bulk Texting, and Aplos will waive the fees for those features for the first 3 months of their subscription.*



About Aplos

Based in Fresno, California, Aplos has helped more than 40,000 organizations in more than 200 countries around the world for almost a decade. Visit the website address above for more information.



