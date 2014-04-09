Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 14.8%

Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/09/2014 --Allied market research published its most comprehensive and strategically analyzed market titled as “Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market (CGM Systems, Application, Diabetic Type, and Adoption by Age Group) - Current Trends, Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Competitive Intelligence, Growth, Opportunities and Global Forecasts, 2012 – 2020.”As per the report, Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market would reach $568.5 million by 2020 with a CAGR of 14.8%. Its values in 2012 was at $194.8 million.Key factors that are having positive impact on this market are convenience offered by CGM over conventional glucose monitoring devices, earlier detection of the hypo and hyperglycemic events, rise in incidences of diabetes cases globally, and awareness among global population.



"The market is overcoming several challenges towards the commercialization of closed loop CGMs with significant focus on technological innovation. This is expected to take the concept of CGM to a next level from research to mass adoption" noted AMR analyst Debbie Shields. Despite such encouraging innovations, commercialization has not reached to desired levels. Major factors responsible for this are issues related with accuracy as well as cost, less attractive reimbursement coverage, and strict regulatory impositions. "However, the under commercialization is presenting opportunities for the marketers as new and innovative products will easily take the advantage of lower product presence" Debbie explains. The impact of FDA approval for artificial pancreas, superiority of CGMs over self-monitoring devices and rise in diabetes cases will have significant impact on the overall market growth.



As per the report, market is segmented into CGM devices, type of diabetes, on the basis of age and application. In 2012, Home setting generated maximum revenue in the CGM application market. CGM application in hospitals is likely to be the most attractive segment in the overall application market.



Glucose sensors would generate the maximum revenue in the overall global CGM market due to improvements that can be witnessed in the sensors during forecast period.



Receivers and Transmitters market together accounted for the maximum share of $88.5 million in 2012 in the overall Global continuous glucose monitoring systems market. Nevertheless, Glucose sensors market would exceed transmitters & receivers to attain a market size of $235.9 million by 2020 with at a CAGR of 15.3% during 2013-2020.



Insulin pumps segment would be the fastest growing segment.



Of the overall global continuous glucose monitoring systems market in 2012, North America generated maximum revenue, and Asia Pacific would grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.



The report analyzes 2011, 2012 market and forecast demand for continuous glucose monitors through 2020. Companies profiled in this report include Medtronic Inc., Dexcom Inc., Novo Nordisk, Spring Health Solution Ltd, Roche, Animas Corporation, Ypsomed AG, and Insulet Corporation.



