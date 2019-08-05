Continuum Recovery of Colorado Partners with BizIQ

Denver, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/05/2019 --Continuum Recovery of Colorado, a provider of outpatient rehab in Denver, CO, is pleased to announce it has begun a partnership with BizIQ, a digital marketing company in Phoenix, Arizona that specializes in providing its services to small business clients across North America.



This new partnership with BizIQ will provide the center with a variety of new ways to reach out to brand new audiences and potential clients in its area. BizIQ employs a variety of search engine optimization (SEO) strategies in its web marketing efforts that will help people learn more about alcohol intervention and the process recovery from addiction. BizIQ has also developed a brand-new website for the clinic, as well as an in-depth content marketing campaign that features two blog posts each month and better overall communication with potential patients throughout the area.



The new website BizIQ created for the firm offers relevant, timely and informative content that focuses on issues like management of opioid addiction. All content on the website is the result of work by skilled copywriting professionals. The site also offers multiple means for people to quickly contact the clinic to learn more about its services.



"We are pleased to be working with BizIQ to enhance our digital presence," said Matt Lopez of Continuum Recovery of Colorado. "There are so many people out there who can benefit from our services, and it is our hope that this partnership will allow us to connect with people and families of those who suffer from addiction so we can get them the help they need."



About Continuum Recovery of Colorado

Founded in 2017, Continuum Recovery of Colorado has a mission of integrating a continuum of care for those needing treatment and recovery support services in Denver in a safe, supportive outpatient setting. For more information, visit http://www.continuumrecoveryofcolorado.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.biziq.com/.