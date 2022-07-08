Continuum's Most Desired Luxury Residence in South Beach for Sale

Miami Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/08/2022 --The spacious corner property features an open floor plan, high ceilings and a separate entryway, as well as a direct and unobstructed ocean view. Stunning totally furnished 3, 497 sqft 3 bedroom, 3 and a half bathrooms with 3 balconies provide an exceptional living experience. There are four private parking spaces available, as well as two valet parking places. Full-service gated enclave with 12.5 beachfront acres of premium amenities, including full-time concierge service, three pools, tennis courts, multi-level gym, tropical gardens, spas and beach club services.



Miami Beach is home to a plethora of luxury real estate but few rival the opulence of Continuum in South Beach. Some of the top restaurants and entertainment venues in Miami Beach are right outside your door at Continuum in South Beach, which is centrally positioned in the South of Fifth district. Within a few hundred feet of the property are the magnificent sands of South Beach and the rich landscape of South Pointe Park.



About Blackstone International Realty, LLC

Blackstone International Realty, LLC provides buyers, sellers, and renters with the access to exceptional properties – both on and off the market – in the Miami Beach luxury real estate market, and throughout South Florida. Each agent is thoroughly trained to provide clients with exceptional service, competency, and professionalism.