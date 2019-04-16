Contour Data Solutions Partners with New Cloud Technology Wasabi

Feasterville-Trevose, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/16/2019 --Contour Data Solutions, a Philadelphia-based IT company, is excited to be a partner in the Wasabi Partner Network. Wasabi Technologies hopes to disrupt the cloud storage market with a cloud storage solution that is one-fifth the cost and six times the performance of Amazon S3 storage.



Contour Data Solutions is joining the Wasabi Partner Network, an incentive program that aims to improve partner profitability while selling Wasabi's cloud storage solution. Wasabi's simply effective and inexpensive platform aligns with Contour Data Solutions' own mission to simplify data solutions and provide clients with the flexible, best-fit solutions for their business.



Wasabi plans to disrupt the cloud data storage market by offering their unmatched low pricing, volume incentives for partners, and cumulative growth. Wasabi is different from competitors like AWS and Google in that there are no data egress charges or API fees. Their partner program includes a partner portal, sales and technical training, marketing resources, and volume-based incentives.



Gary Kirk, CTO of Contour Data Solutions, was recently quoted on CRN.com, saying Wasabi's technology and market approach will "eventually disrupt the storage market". He continued, stating that, "The main issues that our customers suffer from when they make the choice to go with either Azure or AWS is the fact that their final invoice is never what they expect. The prices from these vendors are just represented as 'storage costs' when this realistically only makes up a max of 50 percent of the final bill. The rest is comprised of different fees, the majority of which is the dreaded egress fees. So what's the use of using a storage medium where you are heavily penalized for using the data you stored? Contour follows the same philosophy as Wasabi and does not charge for egress fees from our network."



About Contour Data Solutions

Contour Data Solutions is one of the fastest growing Philadelphia-based IT companies, committed to team collaboration, passion, and focus that drives customer-centric solutions. Their goal is to help customers bridge the gap between business and technology objectives by providing simple solutions and best-fit options for their business. Contour's mission is to provide a valuable and reliable service to customers so that they can focus on what really matters - their business.



