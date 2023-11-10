Contractors Direct - What's Hot in Workspace Design - Top 5 Trends for 2023

Dubai, UAE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/10/2023 --Contractors Direct, the leading provider of office fit-out services, is excited to share the top 5 workplace design trends of 2023. This year has been a year where businesses have looked to revamp their office spaces to create welcoming, functional work environments to facilitate better collaboration, well-being, and sustainability.



Top 5 office fit-out designs in Dubai

Communal Collaboration Areas - The modern workplace is no longer a siloed work location. It's a hub for discussions and brainstorming ideas. Bringing people, teams and ideas together with a little less structure, to allow creativity to flow. Hybrid work models are becoming increasingly popular and there is less of a need for allocated desks and seats. The majority of companies are investing in creating spaces that foster collaboration and innovation, sit wherever there's a seat and get on with whatever it is you are doing. If you're looking for enhanced communication and teamwork in your workplace, an open office design may be just the thing for you.



More Natural Lighting - Abundant natural light can transform the overall atmosphere in an office. So if it's possible, use it. Humans need access to natural light as this can elevate their mood and well-being. Wherever possible you want to optimise workspace designs with ample natural lighting, fostering a more positive and productive work environment.



Office Designs for Health - Health, both physical and mental is a top priority in office design in Dubai and many other cities around the world. Employees are now more conscious about their health and safety, which means employers need to be too. This has led to an increase in companies allocating significant portions of the overall fit out budget to things like increased spacing between desks, height adjustable desks, ergonomic chairs, easy-to-clean surfaces and high-end HVAC systems to improve indoor air quality to name a few.



Modern Offices - New office designs now aim to if not replicate the comfort of home offices at least provide some of the same comforts. They feature break-out areas with comfortable couches, plush carpeting, warm lighting and of course a premium coffee machine. This helps to create a welcoming environment where employees feel at ease but can drill down and focus on their work with a little home comfort.



A Green Office - Biophilic office design, utilising various elements of nature, has been gaining prominence in many office spaces for the last 24 months. A green workplace can increase efficiency, cleaner air, better airflow and promote a quieter atmosphere. You can incorporate natural materials such as stone, bamboo, water features or fish tanks in office spaces. Some are even going with faux green walls that whilst not providing any benefit to the air itself, brightens up the space dramatically.



