Contrast Media/Contrast Agents Market By Type, Modality and Application- Global Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2025: Industry Outlook

The contrast materials are also referred to as contrast media or contrast agents, which are utilized to enhance the images of within the body delivered by the x-rays, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), and the ultrasound. Regularly, the contrast materials enable the radiologist to recognize typical from the abnormal conditions. These materials are not colors that forever stain inner organs of human body. They are the substances that briefly alter the way the x-rays or other imaging devices collaborate with the human body. At the point when acquainted into the human body earlier with an imaging exam, the contrast materials influence certain tissues or structures in the human body to seem distinctive on the pictures than they might if no administration of contrast material had been done. Therefore, the Contrast Media/Contrast Agents Market is anticipated to expand and has tremendous scope during the forecast period. The global Contrast Media/Contrast Agents Market anticipated to flourish in the future by growing at a significantly higher CAGR.



Global Contrast Media/Contrast Agents Market: Competitive Analysis

The increasing investment in research and development by the players is triggering competition in the global Contrast Media/Contrast Agents market.



The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and market share of the overall industry.

Bracco Diagnostics



Bayer AG



Lantheus Medical Imaging



GE Healthcare



Guerbet



The strategic mergers and acquisitions among the players of the global Contrast Media/Contrast Agents market are leading to the expansion of this market.

Global Contrast Media/Contrast Agents Market: Regional Insights

The North American region is dominating the global Contrast Media/Contrast Agents Market with near about half the market shares owing to more number of strategic initiatives by leading players, well-developed healthcare sector present in the region, more advancement in the technologies, etc.



By Region: North America: (U.S., Canada & Mexico), Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy & Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific: (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia & Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America: (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, South Africa & Rest of South America) and Middle East and Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa & Rest of MEA)



Global Contrast Media/Contrast Agents Market: Segmentation Overview

On the basis of Type the market is segmented into Microbubble Contrast Media, Iodinated Contrast Media, Gadolinium-Based Contrast Media and Barium-Based Contrast Media. The Iodinated Contrast Media is leading the market owing to more utilization of the media in CT & x-ray procedures, more availability of iodinated agents that are non-ionic stable, etc.



On the basis of Modality the market is segmented into X-Ray/CT Contrast Agents, Ultrasound Contrast Agents and MRI Contrast Agents. The X-Ray/CT Contrast Agents section is dominating the market owing to more utilization in diagnosis of various disorders, the cost been less as compared to other, etc.



On the basis of Application the market is segmented into Musculoskeletal Disorders, Cardiovascular Disorders, Nephrological Disorders, Neurological Disorders, Cancer, Gastrointestinal Disorders and Other Applications. The section of Neurological Disorders is dominating the market owing to the modalities are more applicable for the section, the availability of products for the diagnosis is more, etc.



Major ToC of Global Contrast Media/Contrast Agents Market:

Part 1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description



Part 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights



Part 3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. SWOT Analysis



Part 4. Market Analysis by Regions

4.1. North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

4.1.1. United States Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.1.2. Canada Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.1.3. Mexico Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

Part 5. Contrast Media/Contrast Agents Market, By Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Global Contrast Media/Contrast Agents Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2018)

5.2.1. Global Contrast Media/Contrast Agents Revenue and Revenue Share by Type (2014-2018)

5.3. Microbubble Contrast Media

5.3.1. Global Microbubble Contrast Media Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.4. Iodinated Contrast Media

5.4.1. Global Iodinated Contrast Media Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.5. Gadolinium-Based Contrast Media

5.5.1. Global Gadolinium-Based Contrast Media Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.6. Barium-Based Contrast Media

5.6.1. Global Barium-Based Contrast Media Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)



