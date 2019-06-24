Controlled Bidding for Operation and Maintenance of Taiyuan High-Speed Railway Station in Shanxi Province

Shanghai, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/24/2019 --In recent years, with the rapid development of China's transportation technology, high-speed railway has become the label of "made in China" in the new era.China has a vast country with uneven distribution of economy and resources. Where high-speed railway goes, it plays a role of promoting and balancing the economy along the line, speeding up the process of urbanization, driving the investment and development of underdeveloped areas, promoting the formation of traffic economic belt and the rise of high-speed railway new towns.Now, after more than ten years of development and construction, the operating mileage of China's high-speed railway has reached 25,000 kilometers, accounting for two-thirds of the world. It is self-evident that China vigorously develops high-speed railway.



Project bidding is a fairly fair way to undertake projects, but there are also many irregularities in the bidding market.On May 18, 2019, Taiyuan South Railway Station, the largest high-speed railway station in Shanxi Province, conducted a public bidding for the maintenance service of in-station customer service system.However, in the process of bidding, the tender announcement was withdrawn urgently half a day later by the tenderer, and when it was re-issued, the content of bidding increased the specific authorization of Suzhou BYRT Information Technology Co., Ltd. (BYRT for short) as the access condition.According to the previous announcement of Beijing Century Real Technology Co., Ltd. (abbreviated as Century Real), a Chinese A-share listed company, the controlling shareholders of BYRT have already signed an agreement stipulating that such authorization of BYRT can only be provided to one company of Suzhou Yiweixun Information Technology Co., Ltd. (abbreviated as Yiweixun) but not to other companies.The announcement raised doubts from many potential bidders, but the reply given by the tenderer indicated that "after confirmation with BYRT, BYRT will grant authorization to bidders with certain qualifications." Industry insiders agree that this is a collusion between Taiyuan South Railway Station and BYRT to illegally transfer the right to decide who can participate in the public bidding. This is the naked and blatant announcement that everyone will let Yiweixun win the bid according to the agreement signed by BYRT. The whole bidding process is a decoration, losing the significance of public bidding. This kind of behavior obviously disregards the principle of market fairness and seriously violates the dignity of laws and regulations.



It is reported that the high-speed railway station customer service system includes a number of software, including operating system (such as windows), ticket software, database, network security and other software, the importance of which is based on the travel service software provided by BYRT, but bidders did not request authorization in advance;And whether BYRT's software has uniqueness and whether there are alternative software on the market that can meet the functional requirements is still questionable.Industry insiders agree that this may be an illegal act of excluding potential bidders by appointing authorization, even violating Article 32 of the Bidding Law and Article 17 of the Ministry of Finance Order No. 87. Relevant departments and operators should be investigated and punished accordingly, even by law.



In a fair environment under the auspices of the law, it is even more likely to cause hidden safety problems in high-speed railway stations and cause the loss of state-owned assets by ignoring laws and regulations and acting wilfully and destroying the fair market environment and transaction stability.This kind of under table operation can neither complete the optimal design required in the operation process of high-speed railway station, nor guarantee the most safe and suitable construction project for the operation of high-speed railway station.It is chilling that such an important work concerning the national economy and people's livelihood should be handed over to the designated personnel by illegal means, which not only disturbs social equity, destroys national legal norms, but also abandons public security and national responsibility.



While fighting corruption in depth, the railway system has also begun a new round of personnel adjustment.For example, after Shao Liping was removed from the post of Director of Nanchang Railway Administration, Guo Zhuxue, General Manager of Guangzhou-Shenzhen Railway Company, was transferred to the post of Director of Nanchang Railway Administration, while Li Wenxin, Director of Railway Diversity Center, took over the post of General Manager of Guangzhou-Shenzhen Railway Company.After Lin Fenqiang was removed from the post of Director-General of Hohhot Railway Administration, Yang Yudong, former General Manager of China Railway Express Co., Ltd., took over.Railway system is beginning to promote a new round of railway reform, and the deep anti-corruption of railway system will also clear the obstacles for the new round of railway system reform.



Although the above-mentioned incidents are only rampant examples, who can guarantee that every project is harmonious and bright in China's rapid development today?The development of high-speed railway is a matter of pride for us, but we must not let money and corruption taint our proud Chinese business cards.



