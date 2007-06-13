ControlScan and LIVECHAT Announce Plan for Decreasing Identity Theft

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/13/2007 -- LIVECHAT, the leader in online communication technologies, announced its partnership with ControlScan today. ControlScan is a leading internet security and marketing company that secures thousands of websites and millions of transactions daily. Both companies plan to rollout a co marketing campaign to each others large customer base. This partnership expands on LIVECHAT’s continuous commitment to security and fortifies ControlScan’s added value services.



“Live chats are available for visitors and customers on more and more websites every day. Providing maximum security for this communication channel is our priority”, says Maciej Jarzebowski, LIVECHAT CEO. “Using online communications requires a lot of trust from users and operators. We, here at LIVECHAT, want to give our customers maximum security and confidence that all the data they provide is safe and not visible to any other party.”



All of LIVECHAT’s chat windows will display ControlScan’s Verified Secure Seal. This seal will reassure all LIVECHAT users that their conversations are safe and secure through ControlScan’s Verified Secure scanning service. This award winning scanning service helps alleviate the threat of identity theft and provides consumers with a safe e-business environment.



“Online identity theft remains the number one concern among consumers contacting the Federal Trade Commission”, says ControlScan CEO Richard Stanton. “The best protection against this crime is knowledge and caution. ControlScan’s Verified Secure scanning service helps alleviate this threat and allows businesses to take a proactive approach to the safety of their customer’s information.”



ControlScan offers e-commerce companies an array of certification seals that are designed to address the foremost concerns of online shoppers such as identity theft, privacy concerns, and the legitimacy of a business. After successfully completing each corresponding certification process, online businesses are given the opportunity to post these seals on their website. Once posted, e-commerce companies experience a significant increase in online sales and decrease in shopping cart dropout.



LIVECHAT’s partnership with ControlScan solidifies their commitment to providing a safe online shopping experience. LIVECHAT and ControlScan customers can now save time and money through a secure online communication tool.



About ControlScan

ControlScan is a market leader in e-commerce security, enabling businesses and consumers to have confidence in a connected world. ControlScan helps its customers protect their infrastructure, information, and interactions by delivering services that address risks to security and compliance. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, ControlScan has customers in over 20 countries and secures thousands of transactions daily. ControlScan is a payment card industry approved scanning vendor and offers affordable internet security and marketing solutions to businesses of all sizes. For more information about ControlScan’s services please visit www.controlscan.com or call toll free 1-800-825-3301.



About LIVECHAT

LIVECHAT is a developer of communication software for business customers. Their solutions are developed to increase online conversion, maximize clients’ satisfaction and reduce customer service costs. The mission of the company is providing top quality solutions for building stable relations with customers and establishing business contacts with use of instant messaging potential. With LIVECHAT products, already used in over 20 countries, companies gain new flexible channel of communication. For further information about LIVECHAT’s services please visit www.livechatinc.com, call toll free 1-800-961-5061 or send an e-mail to info@livechatinc.com

