ControlScan Certifies www.talentdrive.com as Safe Shopping Site

Atlanta, GA. and Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/06/2007 -- In an effort to increase its Internet security, TalentDrive (http://www.talentdrive.com), the first company to offer the most comprehensive online resume sourcing and screening services that enable growing and established companies to effectively leverage the recruiting potential of the Internet, announced today that it has become certified by ControlScan, the Internet’s first and only B2B third-party identity theft certification service. The agreement illustrates ControlScan and TalentDrive’s continued commitment to building consumer confidence, protecting privacy and battling online thieves.



As a measure to increase privacy and security and to prevent hackers and thieves from accessing sensitive information from its customers, TalentDrive hired ControlScan and subscribed to the Enterprise Secure Plan. Through their unique process, ControlScan will conduct website vulnerability scans, tests and audits of TalentDrive and certify the site’s security.



“Privacy and security are the main concerns of consumers,” says ControlScan President Aaron Biddar. “Consumers want to do business with companies who take privacy and security seriously. By passing the audits associated with the Enterprise Secure Plan, TalentDrives ’s visitors are reassured that this company is committed to protecting their personal and credit card information and providing a safe online shopping experience.”



Once a company passes the security process associated with the Enterprise Secure Plan they receive the Verified Secure, ID Theft Protected, Privacy Protected and Business Background Reviewed certificates. These certificates are renewed daily, allowing TalentDrive customers to receive independent third-party verification of the site’s actual security before they decide to give out sensitive personal data.



About TalentDrive

TalentDrive provides growing and established companies with a new way to source and screen quality talent through a combination of proprietary technology and eyes-on review by experienced industry experts. With millions of resumes dispersed over tens of thousands of web-based locations, TalentDrive provides a sourcing solution that enables companies to better leverage the Internet to find talent within Sales, Manufacturing and Distribution, Information Technology and R&D/Engineering. TalentDrive’s advanced technology(http://www.talentdrive.com/technology.html) and expert screening enables companies to spend less time sifting through unqualified resumes, helping to increase a hiring managers’ productivity by 90%.



TalentDrive was founded by accomplished entrepreneur, Sean Bisceglia in Chicago, Illinois. Sean started TalentDrive as majority owner in 2007 with minority investor Aquent, the world’s largest marketing and creative services staffing firm. With revenue over $400 million a year, Aquent has over 70 offices in 17 countries, including European headquarters in London and Asia Pacific headquarters in Sydney.



For additional information on TalentDrive’s services and solutions, visit or call 866.916.2249



About ControlScan

ControlScan provides third party verification and scanning services that help identify, measure, and prioritize security, privacy, quality, accessibility and compliance risks that exist on corporate web properties.



ControlScan’s certified PCI Compliance security certifications are rapidly becoming the industry standard for privacy protection. The certificates assist in meeting the criteria for mandates in Europe, Japan, Canada, ISO and the USA. By using business plans unlike any other Internet security solution companies, ControlScan is able to custom protect companies and their consumers. As a business is put through the certification process, ControlScan is able to show the company where its weaknesses lie. If a company does not pass the test, ControlScan’s experts work with the company to increase its security until they meet the standards. Therefore, customers who see ControlScan certifications on a website can shop with ease, knowing that the business is working towards ensuring consumer safety.

