Convenient Online Reservations Now Available for Kasbah Kosher Restaurant in NYC

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/09/2018 --Kasbah Kosher Restaurant has gained a solid reputation with native New Yorkers for its selection of delectable favourites featuring a brilliant mix of American classics and Middle Eastern delights. Today, Kasbah Kosher Restaurant also makes it easier for diners to make special reservations through the online reservation form on its website.



Finding just the right restaurant in New York City can be a tough call, especially for those who are either new to the city or those who want to try out something that's worth their while. With all the restaurants, it can be difficult for anyone to choose a great place to eat, a place which is both affordable and offers a multitude of delectable dishes.



Fortunately, there is one New York restaurant which is all these – and more. Kasbah Kosher Restaurant has been operating for years, and it offers one of the best fusions of American favorites, Middle Eastern delicacies, and even Asian classics on its menu. Kasbah Kosher Restaurant is located on the Upper West Side, and its menu is as diverse as the city itself. From mouth-watering pastrami sandwiches (a definite crowd favorite) to homemade hummus, tropical-inspired sushi rolls, chicken wings and barbecue spare ribs, hot soups, Black Angus steaks, and more, Kasbah Kosher Restaurant caters to every taste and palate.



Customers have nothing but praise for the restaurant's food, ambiance, and service. Mrs. Pazzaneve, a visitor from Trento, Italy who tried out the restaurant's offers, states on TripAdvisor: "(A) steakhouse with a good quality/price ratio. We tried roast beef and chicken and they are both very good. 45$ for two."



Another customer, Michael M., a native New Yorker, also says: "Was really hungry one night in the city, was looking for good food but too pricey. Kasbah is the perfect place for that great steaks and appetizers, loved the grilled schnitzels…and the Moshiach steak wow!!! Service was great too so overall (if) you don't want to spend for décor this place is worth every penny for great food!"



And now, Kasbah Kosher Restaurant provides an additional service: online reservations for those who want to dine in. The online reservation form is easily available on the restaurant's website, and customers just have to select the date and time and the size of their party and they can immediately book a table. This extra service goes a long way and is sure to make Kasbah Kosher Restaurants more popular with both locals and visitors alike.



About Kasbah Kosher Restaurant

