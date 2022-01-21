Convert PDF to Ebook with Stunning Page-Turn Effects on Flipbuilder

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/21/2022 --Many digital content creators are looking for a convenient way to convert PDF to eBook. This is as eBooks become increasingly popular and the demand for more appealing content presentation grows. PDFs simply don't cut it anymore; today's readers demand more vivid, interactive content. So, content creators need to be able to upgrade their existing PDFs to meet their audiences' needs. FlipBuilder is everything one could need to convert PDF to eBook for a more satisfying reading experience.



Whereas PDFs can be dull, often leading readers to seek something more interesting, the interactive ebook created with FlipBuilder are endlessly engaging. After users automatically convert PDF to eBook with FlipBuilder, they have the freedom to add various multimedia components to add life to the content. FlipBuilder allows them to include images, audio, YouTube and Vimeo videos, hyperlinks, and animation.



Additionally, using FlipBuilder to convert PDF to eBook produces an ebook with realistic page-turning effects – an improvement on the endless scrolling required to navigate PDFs. Users can even import several PDFs to the interface and either merge them into a single eBook or convert them to multiple eBooks with the batch convert feature.



When users convert PDF to eBook with FlipBuilder, the completed page-flip ebook is ready for sharing everywhere. It can be embedded on websites, shared via email and social media. Enabling the share option in the ebook's settings will allow social media users to easily share it with their followers. The digital publishing platform offers advanced social media capabilities that connect publishers to their social media viewers. The eBooks can be read on browsers as well as Android and iOS mobile devices.



Digital content creators want to rank high on search engines so their target audiences can find them more easily. When they convert PDF to eBook with FlipBuilder, they get access to great SEO tools automatically. They can customize the title, keywords, and description of their eBook as well as create a basic text version of the book. All this helps to improve the ebook's rank on search engines and increase traffic.



"We designed this software to make it easier to convert PDF to eBook," says Alan Chen, Designer of FlipBuilder.



Learn more about converting PDF to eBook, please visit FlipBuilder.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder is a digital publishing solution for content creators who need to produce more appealing content.