Converting PDF to Flipbook Now Made Quicker and Easier by FlipBuilder

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/31/2016 --FlipBuilder recently updated its PDF flipbook software in time for the start of the New Year. In addition to a number of upgrades and fixes, the latest Flip PDF version, which is now available for free download on the FlipBuilder website, allows digital marketers to easily create professional publications in a shorter time than before.



The flipbook maker can be used to create a range of digital publications, including magazines, catalogs, and eBooks. It allows users to quickly convert their static PDF documents into life-like digital content that not only behaves on-screen in a similar fashion to actual books but have a number of interactive features embedded. Using other software options available on the market may require technical skills and take a long time to achieve.



Recognizing the increasingly competitive nature of digital marketing, FlipBuilder constantly updates its PDF flipbook software to ensure users are able to accomplish high quality, professional-looking publications, even with minimal computer skills. With just a few clicks, digital publishers can have complete publications ready for online distribution. Additionally, completed digital content can now be shared across all major social platforms.



The software comes with a range of features to enhance output, including the ability to embed flash, audio, video and hyperlinks; a number of animated backgrounds; and numerous templates and design settings. Completed publications are able to be viewed seamlessly on various platforms, including Android and iOS mobile devices.



Flip PDF from FlipBuilder is trusted by thousands of individual and corporate digital publishers worldwide. Its enhanced capabilities are expected to help current and new users get their content out to their target markets more quickly and efficiently using the PDF flipbook software.



About FlipBuilder

FlipBuilder provides an innovative and revolutionary solution to digital publishers who want to engage their target audiences with visually appealing and interactive content. In 2016, it will feature in function development and create the best using and reading experience for users.