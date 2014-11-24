Conveying Equipment Market - Global Industry Growth, Analysis and Forecast, 2012 to 2020: Hexa Research

Felton, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/24/2014 --Industry Insights



Invention of mass production, lean infrastructure and assembly line methodologies in commercial and industrial applications is expected to have a positive impact on the overall conveying equipment market. Automotive industry incorporates lean production which requires conveyors to reduce time and production cost. Growth in infrastructure spending in emerging countries is expected to act favorable to the overall regional market. Rapid growth in public transportation coupled with growing number of airports is expected to a key driver of the global conveying equipment market. Shift in trend of overdependence on the volatile durable goods may emerge as a key challenge on the path of the conveying equipment market. Setting up of equipments, parts & accessories for automation can be a matter of cost and huge capital investments is required for the process which sometimes has a negative effect on the overall conveying equipment market. Rising trend of e-commerce and with a change in pattern of distribution channels from the merchants to the client coupled with enlargement in food & beverage industry which requires horizontal production and at the same time delivery of goods are expected to create new opportunities for the global conveying equipment market.



Product Insights



Unit handling was the largest conveying equipment product segment and accounted for more than 40% in 2012. These are used to maintain sustainability and minimize energy consumption and optimize the overall production output. Hence reduces maintenance cost and increases the life expectancies. Unit handling equipments are one critically required in any industry as they used in both manufacturing and shipping. Bulk handling equipments accounted for more than 30% in 2012. Growth in industrialization rate is expected to have a positive influence on the bulk handling equipment. Bulk handling equipment ranges include conveyor belt system, conveyor belts for coal, coal handling systems, alternate fuel handling and coal handling equipment.



Application Insights



Construction, mining, and medical applications combined were the largest conveying equipment application market and accounted for over 40% of the total market in 2012. Growth in industrialization rates and demand for coal as a fuel for almost every industry is expected to have a positive impact on the conveying equipment application market. Infrastructure spending in emerging countries including China, India and Brazil is expected to act favorable for the overall market growth over the forecast period. Other applications include durable and nondurable goods manufacturing industry.



Regional Insights



Europe was the largest regional conveying equipment market and accounted for more than 35% in 2012. High degree of industrialization rates coupled with manufacturers investing on R&D and technological advancements in this region has resulted in the rapid growth of conveying equipment market. Increased usage of automation in almost every industry including mining, fertilizer, chemical, bulk packaging and warehouses is expected to be a significant factor for the market growth in this region. Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness highest growth rate over the next six years owing to the fantastic growth of industrialization rate of China and the mounting industrial production. Indian manufacturing companies are also resorting to specialized production processes and are expected to have a positive outlook for conveying equipment market.



Table of Contents



Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Conveying Equipment – Industry Summary and Critical Success Factors (CSFs)



Chapter 2. Conveying Equipment Industry Outlook

2.1. Market Segmentation

2.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects

2.3. Conveying Equipment Value Chain Analysis

2.4. Conveying Equipment Market Dynamics

2.4.1. Market Driver Analysis

2.4.1.1. Increasing industrialization in Asia Pacific

2.4.1.2. Positive outlook on global automobile market

2.4.2. Market Restraint Analysis

2.5. Key Opportunities Prioritized

2.6. Industry Analysis – Porter’s

2.7. Conveying Equipment – Company Market Share Analysis, 2013

2.8. Conveying Equipment Market PESTEL Analysis, 2013



Chapter 3. Conveying Equipment Product Outlook

3.1. Bulk Handling

3.1.1. Global bulk handling conveying equipment market demand (Revenue), 2012 – 2020

3.1.1. Global bulk handling conveying equipment market demand by region (Revenue), 2012 – 2020

3.2. Unit Handling

3.2.1. Global unit handling conveying equipment market demand (Revenue), 2012 – 2020

3.2.2. Global unit handling conveying equipment market demand by region (Revenue), 2012 – 2020

3.3. Parts and Attachments

3.3.1. Conveying equipment market demand (Revenue), 2012 – 2020

3.3.2. Conveying equipment market demand by region (Revenue), 2012 – 2020



Chapter 4. Conveying Equipment Application Outlook

4.1. Durable Goods

4.1.1. Conveying equipment demand for durable goods application, (Revenue), 2012 – 2020

4.1.2. Conveying equipment demand for durable goods application by region, (Revenue), 2012 – 2020

4.2. Non-Durable Goods

4.2.1. Conveying equipment demand for non-durable goods application, (Revenue), 2012 – 2020

4.2.2. Conveying equipment demand for non-durable goods application by region, (Revenue), 2012 – 2020

4.3. Manufacturing Goods

4.3.1. Conveying equipment demand for manufacturing goods application, (Revenue), 2012 – 2020

4.3.2. Conveying equipment demand for manufacturing goods application by region, (Revenue), 2012 – 2020



Chapter 5. Conveying Equipment Regional Outlook

5.1. North America

5.1.1. North America conveying equipment market estimates and forecast (Revenue), 2012-2020

5.1.2. North America conveying equipment market by product, (Revenue), 2012 – 2020

5.1.3. North America conveying equipment market by application, (Revenue), 2012 – 2020

5.2. Europe

5.2.1. Europe conveying equipment market estimates and forecast (Revenue), 2012-2020

5.2.2. Europe conveying equipment market by product, (Revenue), 2012 – 2020

5.2.3. Europe conveying equipment market by application, (Revenue), 2012 – 2020

5.3. Asia Pacific

5.3.1. Asia Pacific conveying equipment market estimates and forecast (Revenue), 2012-2020

5.3.2. Asia Pacific conveying equipment market by product, (Revenue), 2012 – 2020

5.3.3. Asia Pacific conveying equipment market by application, (Revenue), 2012 – 2020

5.4. RoW

5.4.1. RoW conveying equipment market estimates and forecast (Revenue), 2012-2020

5.4.2. RoW conveying equipment market by product, (Revenue), 2012 – 2020

5.4.3. RoW conveying equipment market by application, (Revenue), 2012 – 2020



Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Revenue Analysis

6.2. Product Benchmarking

6.3. Strategic Development



Chapter 7. Methodology and Scope

7.1. Research Methodology

7.2. Research Scope & Assumption

7.3. List of Data Sources



Companies analyzed in Chapter 6 as

Intelligrated Inc

Dematic Group Sarl

Nordstrong Equipment Ltd

Rexnord

Sandvik AB and Webster Industries

Daifuku

Dearborn Mid-West Conveyor

Durr

FMC Technologies

Hitachi

Hytrol Conveyor

Fritz Schafer

Richards Wilcox

Siemens AG

Intelligrated

Murarta Machinery

Mecalux



