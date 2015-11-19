COOHA Releases a New & Improved Self Balancing Electric Scooter Model-Cooha AP6

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/19/2015 --The Cooha Technology team announced the release of the new model of Self-Balancing Electric Scooter--Cooha AP6. This scooter will be a great supplement to the company's existing product line. Cooha AP 6 is a slightly bigger model, capable of handling larger obstacles, steep uphill riding, redesigned and reinforced, coming with stronger batteries and engine.



The company from Shenzhen is continually putting effort to provide the highest quality self balancing electric scooter at competitive prices and innovate, motivate, and inspire riders to test newest releases. The company management team stated: "We are expanding on markets and broaden the product line. We are growing rapidly, and we continue to strive for greatness. The Quality is Life."



The statement from the company leads us to believe that we have upcoming new products from Cooha Technology. The managing team confirms: "We are releasing more and more products soon, and give value to our appreciated partners and customers."



The Innovations



The new model AP6 company presented today is higher – the notable thing that you notice at first glance. The balance scooter's height is now 110 mm; Riding this scooter you'll be able to cross more difficult obstacles quickly. This feature provides the possibility to climb uphill to angles up to 30 degrees, which is a significant improvement and breaking news in the self-balancing scooter industry.



The design change is the following news that come from the company's new model. The scooter looks different, (company states "Arch Bridge" design) with curved edges.



The Enhancements



Enhanced model is capable of carrying a 150 kg / 330 lbs. The durable frame and powerful dual 350W engine ensure this performance, alongside the high-end battery (Li-Ion, 36V,4.4Ah), making the new model a powerhouse. Batteries are reliable; they can last up to 20 kilometers of riding. You can get a full charge in 240 minutes.



Another enhancement comes in the frame and bearings; new bearings imported in the frame contain special steel needles and provide high durability. Next change in the AP6 model are the dual speakers, instead of one, and a weather-proof sensitive pressure pads.



The Weight & Tire



Cooha AP6 weighs 12 kg – 26.4 lbs. and comes with 6.5inch vacuum tires that are sturdy and reliable.



As always, Cooha Technology models come with several safety certificates, providing the definition of security to the buyers worldwide. The company is definitely showing signs of improvement and quality management, as well as innovation and news on an everyday basis. As a global distributor and leader in the market, Cooha Technology continues with successful business and product creating. We are looking forward to their new releases.



Pricing and Availability



The Cooha AP6 is available now at http://www.coohascooter.com/products/cooha-ap6-electric-self-balancing-scooter. Check out the Cooha Technology website and get a quote so you can get the newest and one among the strongest models of self-balancing scooters in the market today.



Cooha has a long-lasting experience in manufacturing electrical equipment and batteries. The modern two wheel self-balancing scooter is the company's focus for last two years. They strive to provide the finest quality since 2005 and are among the most dominant suppliers of the self balancing electric scooter in China.



If you want to know more about Cooha and their products, visit http://www.coohascooter.com



