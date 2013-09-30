New Book Release - "I'm Hot You're Hot", by Loretta J. Lombardi, Caters to the Passionate Romantic and Gourmet in You.

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/30/2013 --“I’m Hot You’re Hot”, by Loretta J. Lombardi, is a twelve month whole foods recipe book with romantic and sensual overtones



In I’m Hot You’re Hot Loretta shares her love of food with simple flavors and bursts of vibrant colors that look as beautiful on the plate as they are delicious. Loretta makes it clear that eating and sexual desires are an intertwined relationship. Nourishment and energy is necessary to our well-being; the greater they are, the stronger our sexual desires. With acknowledgement of vitality as the key and with the help of a romantic atmosphere and whole foods dining, she sets the stage for the celebrating lovers to let the magic begin.



Loretta Lombardi earned certification in macrobiotics cooking and teaching at the Strengthening Health Institute of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in 2006 run by Denny Waxman, a renowned teacher and counselor and Susan Waxman, head chef.



Loretta’s active role in the macrobiotic community is to assist Denny Waxman in his counseling sessions by scribing the recommendations for his clients. She also hosts on opening nights of the introductive Intensive Programs and the Comprehensive Certificate Program seminars.



In addition, she lectures on the benefits of eating whole foods at the Free Library Branches in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She also lectured at a women’s forum at St. Joseph’s University. At home she teaches macrobiotic philosophy and macrobiotic cooking.



She has attended several macrobiotic whole foods educational workshops at the Kushi Institute Summer Conferences and at A Taste of Health Seminars.



Media Contact

First Edition Design Publishing / Sarasota Florida – support@firsteditiondesign.com



The ebook version of “I’m Hot You’re Hot”, ISBN 9781622874101, published by First Edition Design Publishing, is available on-line wherever ebooks are sold. The 276 page print book version, ISBN 9781622874118, was published by First Edition Design Publishing and distributed worldwide to online booksellers.



AMAZON