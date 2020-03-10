Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/10/2020 --Contact:

Cookie company receives Founders Award for 'doing good at work'



Raleigh, NC March 10, 2020—Anna's Gourmet Goodies, a gourmet cookie and brownie gift company, received the 2020 Founder's Award from Doing Good At Work, an educational nonprofit organization that helps small and medium businesses flourish by creating work environments that support their most important asset, people.



"Although we make incredible cookies and brownies, we're really in the business of making people happy", says Chris Duke, Co-Founder. "We believe it's important to apply that principle not only to the people inside our company, but to customers and suppliers as well."



As an example of their commitment to recognizing and thanking their customers, Anna's adopted the Kindness Rocks model, creating and distributing hand-painted rocks with inspirational messages to their customers. "The feedback has been truly heartwarming" said Chris. One of the organizations we share our 'extra' cookies with is The Shepherd's Table Soup Kitchen in Raleigh, NC. They loved the message on the rock so much they painted it on the wall – "Sometimes miracles are just good people with kind hearts".



Chris met Boomer Brown, Chief Encouragement Officer at DoingGoodAtWork.com a few years ago. Chris and Boomer share similar life and business philosophies. "We love to recognize businesses like Anna's Gourmet Goodies that pursue positive business practices that are focused on creating a culture that values people", says Boomer. Our goal is to assist and inspire other business owners to adopt these strategies in their compan y"



For more information, visit https://AnnasGourmetGoodies.com, read Chris' blog at http://OutsideTheOven.com or visit his author page at https://amazon.com/author/chrisduke.



About Cookie Company

Chris Duke is a husband, a father, an entrepreneur, a technologist, a baker and a chef – in that order. He holds an undergraduate degree from Kentucky Wesleyan College and a master's degree from Duke University's Fuqua School of Business. He has worked in a variety of companies from startups to Fortune 500 corporations. Chris has founded five companies, including Anna's Gourmet Goodies with his wife Debbie.



Dr. Boomer Brown, PhD serves as the Chief Encouragement Officer (CEO) and Visionary for Doing Good @ Work, Inc. As a business owner & leader, educator, international conference speaker, author, executive coach, board member, and adviser, his leadership has garnered him the respect of business and community leaders across various industries and cities.

https://DoingGoodAtWork.com