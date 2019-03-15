Cookie Legend Wally Amos Launches His Next and Last Venture – Aunt Della's Cookies

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/15/2019 --Most people who reach the exalted status of octogenarian have few if any goals. Pop icon and industry pioneer Wally Amos, age 82, is not most people. He never was and he never will be. He's way beyond the norm or the usual. With past clients such as Diana Ross, Marvin Gaye and Simon and Garfunkel when he was a talent agent with William Morris, nobody should be surprised that Wally Amos is still at it, still energized and still engaged with the desire to please the public.



After a series of business misadventures over the years, Wally Amos remains undeterred from pursuing his passion and doing his very best to make people happy. Visit any supermarket or convenience store and Wally Amos' handiwork is on display and on sale in several flavors and sizes. Wally wants the world to buy HIS cookies – the ones that made him famous when he started back in 1975 – with his original recipe and unswerving commitment to only using the finest possible ingredients of the highest quality.



Wally Amos has been itching to get back into the cookie business for well over a year with a vision for his next and last venture; Aunt Della's Cookies. Challenges and distractions kept him from pursuing his dream but did not deter him.



By a series of fateful events that could only be called chain lightning, Wally connected with a customer who wanted to reorder cookies from Wally's previous venture in Hawaii. This customer was trying to reorder from the website for weeks but couldn't because the website stopped working. Emails were ignored and this customer was in a panic as he was down to his last bag of Wally Amos cookies. In desperation, this customer drilled through search engines to find a number for Cookie Kahuna. He found it. He called. He left voicemail. Wally himself called back later that same day and the rest, as they say, is history.



Partnering with desperate customer and seasoned businessman Howard Sherman, Wally is positive he can recapture his glory as the best purveyor of cookies in the business. Howard has been the head of the world's #1 crowdfunding PR and consulting firm Crowdfund Buzz and paved the way for Wally to raise the capital he needs to realize his vision for Aunt Della's Cookies via Indiegogo.



Everyone who wants to make history and taste history while making a man in his twilight years happy is encouraged to visit the Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign and place their cookie order. Every customer will be rewarded not only with Wally Amo's legendary cookies using the original recipe, every customer will be given a free vacation to the place of their choice among eight desirable destinations.



The Aunt Della's Cookies Crowdfunding Campaign - https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/wally-amos-presents-his-aunt-della-s-cookies/x/8589927