Cool Runnings Will Connect Homeowners and Contractors, Making Home Repairs Easier and More Convenient

Fort Collins, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/11/2018 --Finding a contractor to complete repairs around the house can be frustrating and difficult for homeowners, and repair businesses and service technicians have a lot of competition. Cool Runnings is a new app that aims to make this process easier for both groups. Customers can find the contractors and repair technicians they need, while those companies will have easier access to the customers they need to keep their businesses successful.



Each group will have their own version of the portal, providing all of the information they need. On the customer side, people will have access to all relevant details about the various contractors, including contact information, reviews, pricing and more. They'll also be able to request a technician and schedule the appointment within the app. After the service is complete, they can leave a review of the contractor to help future customers.



Contractors and technicians can make notations about the various appliances and other home components they have serviced for future reference, whether they are the next technician to work on that aspect of the house or not. This way, they won't waste time trying to figure out what has already been done as that information will be all there within the app. Companies will also be able to pick up jobs right away and schedule appointments for their technicians.



The app will be available on both iOS and Android platforms and can display on phones or tablets. During the initial launch, the app will focus solely on HVAC technicians, but the creators plan to add additional categories, including plumbers, electricians, appliance repair technicians, roofers, painters and more.



The creators of Cool Runnings are ready to move forward with the programming phase of app development and have launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo. The campaign has a funding goal of $60,000, of which it has already raised more than $2,000. The more funds the campaign generates, the more additional contractor categories the creators will be able to add to the platform.



Even if the campaign doesn't hit its reach goals, the creators will still continue to keep adding new categories and features, though it will likely take longer. However, they do also intend to expand in order to reach commercial customers, providing a similar service for businesses.