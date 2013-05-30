Cool Virtual Bookshelf Is Now Available on PageFlipPDF.com

GuangZhou, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/30/2013 --Digital software creator, PageFlipPDF.com, has announced it has integrated the eFlip BookShelf with eFlip Standard, a digital publishing platform for converting PDF, Microsoft Office, and OpenOffice files into 3D flipbooks. In addition to converting an unlimited number of documents, adding logos, sounds, audio, etc., and sharing them in a number of formats, users have an online tool to store and manage their e-books. The BookShelf includes any flipbook uploaded to the eFlip Server, easily accessible from the software interface.



To make use of this valuable feature, eFlip Standard users need to create an account. This is accomplished by clicking on the “BookShelf” button in the software which takes them to a window to create an account by entering an email and password for logging in. The BookShelf Build interface can then be accessed. Flipbooks can be stored in the digital library along with introductory videos and images. The added visual appeal can be applied to selling e-books, which the feature supports via PayPal.



The interface allows creation of the Link Name to provide a URL for the flipbook’s location on the Web. Another function is the ability to design the layout; users can define tool bar settings, book settings, and display settings plus add scenes to the background. A Photo Gallery can also be integrated with the BookShelf. Settings include customized logos, background sounds supported by MP3 and sound loop functions, and sharing via email or social media. Contact and company information can be added as well. There are also full screen, book settings, and display settings to adjust.



Using the Upload Online feature, the entire BookShelf can be uploaded to the server through the FlipBuilder website. Once the title and description are defined, then users can upload the full Bookcase to publish all of the titles included. The “Share” button allows the entire set to be shared via email or social media, or the Embed Code data can be copied to a webpage.



Uploading to the BookShelf is simple but requires users to upload the files to the company’s servers first. This is accomplished easily through the eFlip Standard interface. While the option is also there to upload flipbooks to a website, the BookCase feature cannot be used in that situation. The feature is available now to make 3D flipbook publishing easy. For more details on the BookShelf and other software features, go to eFlip Standard webpage.



About PageFlipPDF

PageFlipPDF provides editors and publishers with professional page-flipping flash software. Founded in 2009, the company focuses on giving users a tool for creating media-rich, visually stimulating content with unique functionality. Innovative software has led to the rapid growth of the business, now recognized as a leading consumer flipbook software provider in China.