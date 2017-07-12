Coolest FlipHTML5 Online Brochure Maker Hits the Market with a Splash

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/12/2017 --Those who are keen to make more interactional brochures, and ensure that these brochures bring in business, one must think beyond the unthinkable. In the current times, business heads are using different audiovisual presentations and using more tools of promotion, including interactive websites. However, for ensuring that the businesses actively update their products and services, they can now use the latest online brochure maker from FlipHTML5.



How this online brochure maker is different?



These days, businesses do not hesitate in trying out newer methods and tools for promoting their products and services. Understanding this requirement, FlipHTML5's CEO, Winston Zhang, has packed in many features in this online brochure maker.



- No coding to create: Just giving the boring PDF brochures a new lease of life with media and interactive animations, is now easy with this brochure maker. It requires no coding or elaborate setting up. All it would take is only a few minutes for converting PDF files into interactive brochures.



- Suitable for Digital marketing: From SEO friendly layout, and integration with Google Ad-sense options, and in-built email marketing features and tableau, the online marketers shall now get more of promotion and marketing features that are just needed for promotion.



- Compatible on various devices: The Responsive HTML5, CSS3, and jQuery, are all ideal to make online brochures that can fit any device across different OS. So, the brochures can view from PC/ MAC, PAD or even mobile device.



- Animation editor: The advanced editor has in-built animation and graphics features that make brochures very attractive, interactive and even help in conversion for the business.



- Payment gateway integration: The online brochure maker makes e-commerce enabled brochures as well that has "Add to cart" options, integrated payment gateways and helps in boosting the direct sales of the business.



- Unlimited hosting and sharing: The dream and final goal of every marketer is to promote and spread their business reach and even by adding logo and changing total appearance one can improve branding. Easy to host and share, the brochure made by FlipHTML5 is ideal for emerging and established businesses alike.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a digital hosting, and publishing software firm, based in Hong Kong that offers cool digital publishing software, and digital marketing tools for corporate.



For more information, please visit http://fliphtml5.com/.