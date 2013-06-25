Cincinnati, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/25/2013 --ITW Vortec today launched its re-designed and re-engineered Personal Air Conditioning (PAC) vest. The Vortec PAC vest, already praised as an innovative solution to protect industrial workers in extreme temperature environments, now offers even more features to ensure comfort and cooling. Vortec has also lowered the price of most models and sizes of the PAC.



Key design enhancements to the PAC vest include an integrated belt with a heat-resistant Nexus belt buckle. Since the belt holds the tubing for delivering hot or cold air to the wearer, these improvements ensure that workers wearing the PAC receive even more cool or warm air to combat extreme ambient conditions. The adjustable waist belt on the Vortec PAC provides a quick connection to cool or warm air with the Dual Action PAC switching quickly from hot to cold.



The vests can be worn under other protective clothing and can be adjusted easily by the user, even with gloved hands. The diffuse air vests are available in three sizes to accommodate a range of body types. The durable plasticized PVC vest permits full range of motion with no airflow restrictions. The material does not absorb sweat or other contaminants.



The lightweight PAC vests are available in both a cooling only version and a Dual Action model which can be used to deliver either warm or cool air. The Vortec PAC’s deliver air at up to +/- 45-60 F° differentials via the compressed air inlet delivering cool or warm air to the wearer’s torso and neck. Employers who have purchased the vest for their workers report improved worker productivity because the PAC eliminates incidences of worker stress in extreme hot or cold conditions.



The Vortec PAC vest enables employers to eliminate the cost of heating or cooling large warehouse or shop areas. With the Vortec PAC, employers can also reduce the frequency and duration of non-productive cooling and warming breaks.



“Scientific weather projections indicate that businesses will have to adapt to extreme climate challenges in upcoming years. This year and the following decade will see hot summers possibly even more severe than the heat waves of 2012. Additionally, scientists predict unusual cold temperatures affecting even areas like southern California, as was already experienced in the winter of 2012-2013. Vortec engineers have been working on providing solutions to industrial employers in the face of these long-term weather shifts,” said Vortec Engineering Manager Steve Broerman. Broerman also noted that “In addition to its value in enhancing worker comfort, the Vortec PAC is available at an extremely cost-effective price point to industries seeking to outfit large work teams.”