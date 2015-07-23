Coolmuster Android SMS+Contacts Recovery Upgrades to Version 2.1.4 for Better Performance

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/23/2015 --Coolmuster announces the upgrades of Android SMS+Contacts Recovery for Windows and Mac users for better performance. Now, it can help all users regain their lost, deleted or formatted contacts or text messages in the shortest time.



Coolmuster Android SMS+Contacts Recovery offers unprecedented Android data restoring solutions. Even though the program can't supports all majority of formats on Android devices, but lots of facts from customers have been proved that it can works well with Android text messages or contacts list. As the most important data of Android phone, the Coolmuster program is definitely become a powerful assistant for every Android users.



"Instead of adding new features into the program, we'd rather to instantly improve the performance of the tool . So in the past months, our technical team have fixed lots of bugs, crash situations, etc. that have been occurred in the past version, and now we believe that the new version of 2.1.4 will take you more unbelievable experience for restoring SMS or contacts on Android." Said Franklin, the founder and CEO of Coolmuster Studio. "In the new upgrade version, you'll enjoy a faster scanning speed and wide range of supported devices than before. What's more, the free trial version allows you to check the scanning ability before the formal recovery."



New improvements:



- Optimize the interface & icon design, so that the program become more easier to handle;



- Fix a batch of bugs to improve the stability and whole performance of the program;



- Fully compatible with 2000+ android devices which run Android OS between 2.1 to 5.1, including Samsung, Google Nexus, LG, HTC, Huawei, Motorola, Sony, etc.



- Improve the scanning process, which makes the android sms+contacts recovery process in faster speed.



For more details about Coolmuster Android SMS+Contacts Recovery, please visit:

http://www.coolmuster.com/android-sms-contacts-recovery.html



Price and Availability:



Coolmuster Android SMS+Contacts Recovery with full function is available at an affordable price of $35.95. And here the free trial version allows users to preview the found files before purchasing:



For Windows: http://www.coolmuster.com/downloads/cool-android-sms-contacts-recovery.exe



For Mac: http://www.coolmuster.com/downloads/cool-android-sms-contacts-recovery-mac.dmg



About Coolmuster Inc.

Coolmuster is a leading enterprise in consumer software industry. The company focuses on backup & recover software related Android, iOS and hard drive. It was initially established Shenzhen, China in the year 2009 and offering its services as a consumer software developer on an international scale.



For more, please visit the official Web site: coolmuster.com