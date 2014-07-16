Hyannis, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/16/2014 --Cape and Islands Plastic Surgery is the first on Cape Cod and Plymouth to offer Coolsculpting for thighs.



CoolSculpting is cleared by the FDA for fat reduction in the abdomen, flank and now thighs. The procedure freezes targeted fat cells and eliminates it naturally without surgery. The procedure results in a noticeable and measurable reduction of fat, and the treated fat is removed permanently. Most patients see results as soon as three to four weeks.



With the new applicator for thighs, which has just been released, CoolSculpting is the first non-surgical solution using cooling to reduce fat for the inner and outer thighs. Cape and Islands Plastic Surgery is the first office on Cape Cod and Plymouth to offer the non-surgical procedure, which is overseen by the office’s board certified plastic surgeons.



Noted Dr. Michael Loffredo, “We are very excited to be the first office on Cape Cod and Plymouth to offer this new technology. Our patients have long expressed the desire for a non-surgical solution to reduce fat on the thighs, and Coolsculpting is a proven technology with an excellent reputation.”



Cape and Islands Plastic Surgery has offered Coolsculpting for the abdomen and “love handles” for some time. The procedure is extremely popular, and consistently receives excellent reviews from patients.



About Cape and Islands Plastic Surgery

Cape and Islands Plastic Surgery has offices in Hyannis, Plymouth, and Wareham, MA. The office providers are Dr. Michael Loffredo and Dr. Seth Jones, who are board certified plastic surgeons. The Hyannis office is located across the street from Cape Cod Hospital.