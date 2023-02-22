CoolSculpting for Proven Fat Reduction

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/22/2023 --Winter is a time when many people pack on the pounds. The cold, rainy weather in Vancouver makes it challenging to stay motivated and active, particularly for people who exercise outdoors. After all the holiday indulgence, many people renew their motivation in the New Year with plans to eat healthily and exercise diligently. Unfortunately, shedding the last bit of winter fat can be challenging—that's where CoolSculpting comes in. For more, go to https://rozkamani.com/services-treatments/aesthetics/cool-sculpting/



Even people who eat well and exercise diligently can find it hard to lose fat sometimes. Most people have a problem area—where fat refuses to bulge no matter the effort. A few common problem areas include hips, thighs, stomach, and upper arms—it varies from person to person based on a combination of lifestyle, habits, and genetics.



CoolSculpting was developed by Harvard scientists as an alternative to surgery. The CoolSculpting device delivers precision cooling to contour the body by targeting fat cells in selected areas without damaging the skin or surrounding tissue.



Fat cells are crystallized and then gradually disposed by the body. It can take several months to realize full results but changes generally become noticeable a few weeks after treatment.



CoolSculpting has gained a dedicated fan-following, including celebrities like Molly Sims, Jennifer Aniston, and Gretchen Rossi because the process can reduce fat cells by as much as 24%, although results vary from client to client.



Individuals looking for a fat loss alternative to surgery may be interested in CoolSculpting. As a CoolSculpting clinic in Vancouver, Dr. Kamani walks patients through the process and creates individualized treatment plans designed to support different goals.



Learn how CoolSculpting can contribute to fat loss with minimal disruption to everyday routine. To learn more about CoolSculpting in Vancouver, contact Dr. Kamani and her team at 604.222.9998 or info@RozKamani.com.



Dr. Roz Kamani has been a respected expert in Medical Aesthetics for over thirteen years. Her Kitsilano-based skin care clinic offers many sought-after treatments and procedures, such as neuromodulators to treat facial wrinkles, injectable dermal fillers for non-surgical facelifts. Dr. Kamani is recognized as one of Vancouver's premier cosmetic doctors and has advanced training in Medical Aesthetics. She is dedicated to revealing, protecting, and enhancing her patients' full health and beauty potential.



