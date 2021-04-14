CoolSculpting – Get Ready for Proven, Non-Invasive Fat Reduction in Vancouver

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/14/2021 --Need to get swimsuit ready? Dr. Rozmin Kamani offers CoolSculpting in Vancouver. Scientifically known as cryolipolysis (a fancy term for fat-freezing) Dr. Kamani works one-on-one with patients looking for solutions to treat stubborn pockets of fat on their bodies. or more go to https://rozkamani.com/services-treatments/aesthetics/cool-sculpting/



Most people, at some point in their lives, have experienced stubborn pockets of fat. CoolSculpting is different because it's not a diet or weight-loss solution. It's a treatment doctors use for nonsurgical fat reduction.



Is it time to lose the love handles no one really loves? Easy. CoolSculpting uses controlled cooling to target and crystallize fat cells, without harming any of the surrounding tissue. After the treatment, the crystallized fat cells are naturally metabolized and removed by the immune system. In the weeks and months that follow, the remaining cells condense, resulting in a slimming of the treated area. Upper arms, legs, underarms, stomach—Dr. Kamani treats areas between the neck and knees.



Benefits of CoolSculpting



In addition to being a non-surgical and non-invasion fat reduction procedure, CoolSculpting offers several benefits:



- Short 35-60-minute treatment cycles

- Enhanced design of applicators for greater efficacy and comfort

- No anesthesia

- No downtime



How it Works



Make those trouble spots less troubling. Dr. Kamani creates treatment plans around individual goals. For individuals with healthy eating habits and an active lifestyle, cryolipolysis is a safe and effective way to reduce excess fat. Once a treatment course is decided, Dr. Kamani will apply a clear gel pad to create a barrier between the application and the skin.



Patients may feel a slight sucking sensation as the applicator adheres to your body. During the procedure, sensations of pulling, tugging, mild pinching, intense cold, tingling, stinging, aching, and cramping may be experienced at the treatment site. These sensations subside as the area becomes numb.



Real Results



Once the treatment is complete, the body will naturally and painlessly eliminate the dead cells over 1-3 months or more, resulting in up to 20%-25% reduction of fat in a treated area. Patients may require more than one treatment to reach the desired results and get the most out of their CoolScultping treatment.



