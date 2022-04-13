CoolSculpting in Vancouver: A Doctor's Guide on What to Expect

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/13/2022 --People are curious about CoolSculpting. As a revolutionary fat-freezing technology, CoolSculpting is well-known as a non-surgical solution used to enhance body shape, get rid of stubborn fat, and just feel more comfortable all over. But how does it work? Are the promises real? At her CoolSculpting clinic in Vancouver, Dr. Roz Kamani combines special CoolSculpting training with her medical background to achieve optimal results. For more, go to https://rozkamani.com/what-to-expect-coolsculpting-in-vancouver/



IT STARTS WITH A COOLSCULPTING CONSULTATION

Your first visit kicks off with a CoolSculpting Consultation. As a fat freezing technology, CoolSculpting is a spot treatment, which means clients need to indicate where they want to see improvement. Dr. Kamani sits down with clients one-on-one to discuss goals before putting together a holistic and personalized approach for reshaping the body.



In some cases, the treatment plan may consist of more than one session. For example, some patients want to treat multiple areas like underarms and love handles—or for those who want to refine the appearance of a targeted area. Every patient will receive a treatment plan that details how many sessions will be necessary to achieve your body goals.



HOW COOLSCULPTING WORKS

CoolSculpting treatment works by delivering precisely controlled cooling that targets fat cells under the skin. Treated fat cells crystalize and die. Over time the body naturally processes and eliminates these dead cells, causing treated areas to shrink. CoolSculpting was named the 2021 NewBeauty Award Winner. It is extensively tested and cleared by the FDA for treating nice areas of the body, including thighs, abdomen and flanks, along with bra fat, back fat, underneath the buttocks, and upper arms.



WHY COOLSCULPTING?

Both dieting and exercise work by causing fat cells to shrink, so the body gets smaller. However, the actual number of fat cells in the body stays the same. Losing weight does not mean there are fewer fat cells in the body. The CoolSculpting fat-freezing procedure can reduce the number of fat cells in multiple treatment areas by up to 27% after six months—these cells do not come back or migrate to a different area of the body, so the results are permanent.



NON-SURGICAL AND EFFECTIVE

One of the biggest benefits is CoolSculpting is a non-surgical procedure that requires no downtime. People can do it over their lunch break or after work. The session starts with covering the treatment area with a comforting gel pad, before the applicator is applied. The vacuum applicator then draws tissue into the applicator cup, which may cause sensations of pulling or tugging, but these are generally well tolerated.



THE WRAP UP

CoolSculpting treatment plans often include several applications over the area to be treated and can be accomplished in one day or spread out over time. Each treatment can be 35-60 minutes, depending on your body goals—contouring, debulking, or both. Most patients see results between six weeks to four months.



About Dr. Roz Kamani

Dr. Roz Kamani has been a respected expert in Medical Aesthetics for over thirteen years. Her Kitsilano-based skin care clinic offers many sought-after treatments and procedures, such as Botox to treat facial and neck wrinkles, injectable dermal fillers for facial contouring, as well as volume enhancement and non-surgical facelifts. Dr. Kamani is recognized as one of Vancouver's premier Botox specialists and has advanced training in Medical Aesthetics.



