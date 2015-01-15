New Energy market report from GlobalData: "Cooper Energy Limited, Company Intelligence Report"
Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/15/2015 --Cooper Energy Limited (Cooper Energy) is an independent upstream energy company engaged in the Exploration and Production (E&P) of oil and gas in Australia, Africa and Asia. In Australia, Cooper Energy has interests in the Cooper, Otway and Gippsland basins. In the Cooper Basin, the company has interests in four exploration licenses, 20 retention licenses and 11 production licenses. In the Otway Basin, the company has interests in eight exploration licenses, and, in the Gippsland Basin, it has interests in three production licenses. In Asia, the company conducts E&P activities in three Indonesian tenements: the Sukananti Kerja Sama Operasi (KSO), the Sumbagsel Production Sharing Contract (PSC) and the Merangin III PSC, in the South Sumatra Basin. In Africa, it has operations in three tenements in the Gulf of Hammamet, Tunisia: Bargou, Hammamet and the Nabeul. However, in December 2014, Cooper Energy is expected to announce that it will be divesting its Tunisian operations.
Scope
- Key Highlights: This section provides detailed analysis on the company's overall oil and gas value chain, new projects, growth opportunities, new ventures, assets performance, Capex funding, geographical results of oil and gas operations.
- Goals and Strategies: This section provides the upcoming goals and strategies of the company. The section mainly goals and strategies followed by the company in order to meet its upcoming goals.
- SWOT: The report's SWOT section provides the internal strength, weakness, opportunities and threats of company to reflect its strategic positions in the market.
- Production and Development Overview: This section highlights the company's crude oil and natural gas production forecast from its legacy and upcoming assets by region and commodity mix for next five years. The report also covers the detailed information and analysis on the company's producing and development assets.
- Exploration: This section includes detailed explanation and analysis on the company's exploration assets resulted due to new discoveries, new drilling and other activities.
- M&A trends: This section mainly provides information and analysis on the company's recent assets transactions, joint ventures, acquisition, and divestment activities during the last one year. This section highlights the company's status as a buyer or seller during the analyzed period.
- Financial Forecast and Valuation: This section highlights the detailed financial statement forecast for next five years. With the financial statement forecast, this section also provides intrinsic value of the company by using Net Asset Valuation method.
- Peer Group Analysis: This section compares the company's performance with its peer group on the basis of share prices, financial ratios, operational and financial parameters and other related parameters.
- Financial and Operational Metrics: This section covers the company's historical performance on several financial and operational parameters such as Production and Reserves, Reserves Replacement, Costs Incurred, Acreage, Wells, F&D Costs, Oil and Gas Revenue and Expenses etc.
Reasons to Get This Report
The report will enhance the decision-making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner. It will allow you to -
- Provide detailed analysis to those who are interested in knowing the companies' existing and future business strategies.
- Provide in-depth analysis on the companies E&P profiles along with the exploration and M&A updates.
- Provide valuable insights to those who are tracking oil and gas markets and wants to know the intrinsic value of the companies.
- Use the analysis for strategy and planning, M&A identifications, and competitor analysis.
