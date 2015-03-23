Birmingham, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/23/2015 --*To find out more about this COPD clinical trial, check out Achieve's trial page at http://www.achieveclinical.com/trial/chronic-obstructive-pulmonary-disease-copd/ or contact them directly at 205-380-6434.



The Symptoms of COPD



Unfortunately, many will ignore or even mistake the earliest symptoms of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) for something much less serious. Most cases aren't identified until the disease has inflicted serious damage to the patient's lungs. It's a deadly trend that needs to change. The following are all symptoms caused by COPD:



- Shortness of breath

- Chronic coughing

- Chronic wheezing

- Blood in the mucus

- Producing excessive amounts of phlegm

- Tightness in the chest



Participating in a COPD Clinical Trial



COPD is a progressive and deadly illness that remains one of the leading killers in the country. More effective treatments are in high demand as the combined annual cost of hospitalizing COPD patients now exceeds $50 billion. Clinical trials will provide the data necessary to make this happen.



The staff at Achieve need research volunteers who want to take a more active role in their health care. Their commitment plays an instrumental role in helping ensure that the best medical care is provided to others living with this chronic respiratory illnesses.



The direct benefits of participating in a clinical trial in Birmingham include:



- Qualified individuals are gaining access to premium medical care at no cost

- Participants don't need to have health insurance

- Participants are compensated for time and travel expenses



Study Qualification and Informed Consent in Alabama



Applicants should be at least 18 years old if they want to enroll on their own in Alabama. There is also a specific set of inclusion criteria that each applicant will be screened against. Achieve's team of doctors screen each patient to ensure that the data collected during the study is as accurate as possible.



Before the study commences, applicants must provide a signed informed consent form. This is a very crucial document which says that they understand the commitment they are making. Volunteers are encouraged to ask questions throughout the study and reserve the right to exit the clinical trial at any time.



The Clinical Research Facility in Birmingham



Achieve maintains one of the premier research facilities in the Southeast, specializing in Phase II-IV clinical trials. Their team has the experience and resources to conduct clinical studies for a variety of indications such as asthma, fibromyalgia, and chronic sinusitis. Their fully-equipped research site can support numerous, intensive clinical studies, while providing a comfortable and engaging experience for research participants.



For Sponsors and CRO's



About Achieve Clinical Research

Achieve's facility is a mere 20 minute drive from Birmingham International Airport and right next door to two of the city's major medical centers. Their Principal Investigators have more than a decade of experience in the clinical trial industry. Since 1998, Achieve has built up an extensive network of local physicians and medical specialists.



Find out more at http://www.achieveclinical.com/cro-sponsors/



Achieve Clinical Research conducts a wide range of clinical trials in Birmingham, AL.



For more information about these research opportunities, please visit their website (http://www.achieveclinical.com/trial/) or contact them directly at 205-380-6434.