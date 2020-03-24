Kenilworth, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/24/2020 --Document Solutions offers New Jersey businesses copier leases that help companies save money in light of the recent global pandemic.



Since the outbreak of the COVID-19, also known as Coronavirus, businesses in New Jersey and around the globe have felt the financial impact of the recent global crisis. With the US stock market on a roller coaster ride, individuals and companies both big and small have already felt the negative impact of the new pandemic.



With businesses scrounging to save money in any way they can, New Jersey businesses with copier leases have already found a way to save on office supplies. Copier leases are known to be a more affordable option than purchasing industrial copiers.



Leasing a copier is more affordable with small, fixed, and manageable payments that allow you to pay as you go. Pay as you print offers you the stability of fixed interest rates and lease agreements that are unaffected by financial turbulence and time. In these financially turbulent times for New Jersey businesses, this stability is part of what makes copier leases and ideal option.



Copier leases offer an expiration that doesn't lock in businesses to copier leasing ful- time. For businesses who are struggling to deal with the financial implications of the COVID-19, copier leases are an ideal way to get what you need from your office copier without long-term financial commitment.



Bottom line, copier leases help a jersey business owner save money in these trying times. Through small fixed payments and no long-term commitment, copier leases are the right option for businesses looking to save money and recuperate from the global crisis.



About Document Solutions

Document Solutions simplifies the business life with a broad range of office equipment solutions and services for New Jersey businesses. With managed IT services, office solutions, water coolers, copier leases, and more, Document Solutions strives to give New Jersey businesses all the tools they need to be successful on the job. Learn more about Document Solutions by visiting www.dsbls.com today!