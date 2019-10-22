Copinette Announces Thanksgiving 2019 Dinner Menu

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/22/2019 --Copinette, a restaurant in Midtown, Manhattan, has released its special 2019 Thanksgiving dinner menu, only to be served on the night of Thanksgiving. The menu features Copinette's classic, elegant American dishes, often featuring a French twist.



Thanksgiving will be served at Copinette on the official holiday on Thursday, November 28th, 2019. The Thanksgiving menu is three-courses. Guests will be able to choose one appetizer, entree, and dessert from Copinette's fall-themed options. The meal costs $68 per person. Our Private Room is also still available for up to 20 seated guests.



For a Thanksgiving appetizer, Copinette offers choices including a butternut squash soup, an arugula salad with pears, walnuts, blue cheese, and maple walnut vinaigrette, a pan-seared foie gras, and their jumbo lump crab cake. Dinner includes turkey, of course. Copinette is serving their roasted turkey with roasted sweet potatoes, roasted brussels sprouts, an herb stuffing, and cranberry sauce. Other dinner options include a four-cheese ravioli with butternut sage and brown butter, grilled branzino atop garlic mashed potatoes and sauteed spinach, or a filet mignon with garlic mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, and more. For dessert, enjoy a warm pecan pie topped with vanilla ice cream, pumpkin cheesecake, or a warm chocolate bourbon cake.



Copinette is excited to offer this special Thanksgiving menu for the holiday this year. "We're happy to give thanks and enjoy a delicious meal with our customers this Thanksgiving," said Erin, a rep for Copinette. "Copinette is a wonderful destination to enjoy the holiday together and enjoy a delicious Thanksgiving meal"



About Copinette

Copinette is an American restaurant with French inspiration in Midtown, Manhattan, NYC. A cozy neighborhood restaurant with elegant touches, Copinette is open for lunch, brunch, dinner, and drinks. They offer affordable but upscale food and drink in a chic, modern atmosphere.



Copinette

891 1st Avenue, New York, NY 10022

(212) 903-4001

https://copinettenyc.com