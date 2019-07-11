Copinette NYC Taking Reservations for Private Events

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/11/2019 --Copinette, located in Midtown East, Manhattan, has announced availability for private dining and events through the end of Summer and into the Fall. The restaurant, which serves American cuisine with a French influence, has become a neighborhood staple in Midtown, known for fine dining in a comfortable atmosphere.



Copinette can accomodate a variety of private events in NYC, from cocktail parties to sit-down dinners. Their unique space includes a main dining room, bar, and private mezzanine, which can be booked to best fit your needs. Whether you're hosting a corporate event, holiday party, baby shower, rehearsal dinner, or just a birthday, Copinette can offer a warm and welcoming space in the heart of NYC. The staff at Copinette will assist you in planning and executing your event, from seating to bar and menu options and everything in between.



The private mezzanine can accommodate parties of up to 35 people, perfect for many small to midsize parties. For larger dinners or cocktail parties, rent out the bar or main dining room as well. No matter what you're celebrating, the team at Copinette will work with you to make the most of your event. To book an event, visit https://copinettenyc.com/private-dining/



Copinette is excited to welcome new and returning guests for their special, private events this season. "Our team is happy to book more private events because we enjoy helping our guests make the most of their special event, whatever it may be!" said a spokesperson from the restaurant. "We work hard to make sure every private event runs smoothly; it's our goal to help guests celebrate their big moments in a relaxed atmosphere with delicious food."



Copinette is a refined but cozy neighborhood restaurant, serving up American cuisine with a French twist. Located in Midtown East, New York City, Copinette offers affordable yet upscale food and drinks. The restaurant's refined modern decor features feminine touches and creates a chic but comfortable atmosphere.



