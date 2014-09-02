Solution to Copy Disney DVD on Mac Provided by Digiarty Software

Sichuan, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/02/2014 --Digiarty Software, the top-notch and user-friendly DVD/Video converting software provider, added feature to copy Disney DVD on Mac offering a much convenient solution for Mac users to backup encrypted Disney DVDs for a better storage.



As one of the most famous film studios, Walt Disney Pictures achieves a lot at animated movies and live action movies. Especially, Frozen which was released at the end of 2013 received a great commercial success.



One market survey figures out that over 70% interviewees own Disney DVDs because Disney animated movies are pretty welcomed by their kids. And half of them have need for cloning Disney DVDs in order to keep movies in case the fragile discs are scratched and broken one day.



"Because of strict encryptions, most open source DVD rippers, for example Handbrake, are unable to clone Disney DVD on Mac. Even though some rippers can backup Disney DVDs, the video is out of order."said Danny, Manager of Digiarty’s Product Development Department, "But, we specify an easy and simple way to rip protected Disney DVDs faultlessly to meet customers’ requirements."



WinX DVD ripper for Mac, a professional Disney DVD ripper specially designed for Mac users, can copy Disney DVD on Mac OS X 10.10 Yosemite, Mavericks etc, to ISO image at 1:1 ratio with no effort at all.



Also, it can backup main title to a single MPEG2 file and full title to MKV with lossless quality to play Disney cartoons like Monster University and other Disney movies, like Maleficent, Saving Mr. Banks on Mac smoothly.



