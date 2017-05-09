Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/09/2017 --CopyCat Media, Inc., today announced the nationwide release of their ReviewMe Reputation Management software for sole proprietors, small businesses, and VC startups. Business Owners, individuals, and companies around the world are increasingly becoming aware of the way consumers and the general public perceive them. In fact, it is a common thought that a firm's reputation is equally important as the quality level of the service and product offered. Some would even argue that their reputation is more important than the goods and services provided. In today's digital age, companies do have a degree of online presence, and potential clients use the web daily. Thus, a customer-centric company cannot afford to bypass damaging negative comments and what those comments will do when it comes to its brand reputation or image.



"With the idea of helping individuals, small organizations, and VC Startups, retain their good name, CopyCat Media has launched a reputation management software product to help those companies stay on top of their online business reputation," says Eric Northcutt, CopyCat Media's Chief Executive Officer. "Customer reviews can build or break an online reputation. Unfortunately, the majority of clients that are motivated to leave reviews often leave negative reviews. Companies must remain on top of what's being said about them online," adds Ross Vu, CopyCat Media's Director of Client Success.



Organizations of all sizes are being forced to take control of Internet chatter, embracing the correct techniques and strategies to ensure that consumers get the right information when they undertake online searches. "When a company manages their online reputation correctly, they create a balance of good and not so good comments, which counteracts misleading comments, and allows people or their businesses to put the best light on situations. At CopyCat Media, we want to help with this undertaking. Not only can a company increase their reviews with our software, but review monitoring is available for monitoring reviews left anywhere so that they can be replied to quickly," says, Northcutt.



With the increasing importance of social media, CopyCat Media software allows customers to 'Thumb Down' to correct any problems before a review is delivered on Yelp, Google, CarGurus, Facebook, and any other review platform. Vu states, "Brands will have the capability to Auto-Post their clients' positive review to social media to keep a stem full of positive comments. Just connect the social accounts, set the schedule, and the software handles it all for you!"



Pricing and Availability:



The ReviewMe Reputation Management Software is available now at www.copycat.media nationwide. For a limited time, CopyCat Media will be offering their world-class software at $79 per month for a single location license which a 53% discount off their regular license pricing.



About CopyCat Media

CopyCat Media is a Los Angeles-based Local SEO, Creative Media, and Digital Printing Company. Their tools and services have helped power and deliver the ideas of thousands of small businesses and VC startups across the United States.