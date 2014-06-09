Coqoon SPA - Luxury Spa Treatments in Phuket

Phuket, Thailand -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/09/2014 --Thailand is renowned for its traditional and holistic treatments and these ideals have helped formulate the health and wellness ethos for the spa centre at 5-Star Indigo Pearl resort. The hub for the spa facilities at the resort is the Coqoon.



The Coqoon spa facility sits 10-metres up among the trees, with lush rainforest and tropical gardens providing an outstanding backdrop.



The facility includes 7 double treatment rooms and a totally unique Coqoon style - “The Nest”. The Nest is accessed by a flying bridge and the environment enables guests to feel at one with nature and the natural surroundings.



As well as providing an exceptional range of holistic treatments the Coqoon is also able to house guests in absolute luxury. The treatment programme is specially designed for each guest’s own specific needs. The programme lasts for three days with emphasis on diet and exercise, rest and relaxation as well as the full range of spa treatments.



Adding to the personal touch guests are met by health and wellness specialists to discuss their requirements throughout the stay.



For those lucky enough to be staying in the Coqoon there is the facility’s suite. Not only do guests have access to a steam room, sauna, rain and Vichy shower, they are also provided with a butler service.



Up among the tree branches this tropical Indigo Pearl Spa Centre offers the widest range of luxury treatments and therapies including scrubs and wraps, aromatic body and foot treatments, facial scrubs, hand care and foot care as well as beauty treatments. Utilised is a variety of natural products including Thai herbal spices, elixirs and essences from rare plants. Key to the excellence of these treatments is that they have been proven to be effective over the centuries, leaving body and mind relaxed and refreshed.



This exceptional and unique spa centre at the Indigo Pearl Resort is an excellent choice for the visitor not only wanting to holiday in Thailand’s tropical wonderland, but also rejuvenate the body, mind and spirit.



About Indigo Pearl

Indigo Pearl (www.indigo-pearl.com) is a one of the luxuries and well known resorts in Phuket, Thailand. Set amongst a rainforest, this Phuket beach resort features luxury rooms, dining, and a world-class spa.