Coquitlam Furnace Repair: What to Do when There's No Heat

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/25/2019 --When the furnace malfunctions, there are few options open for a homeowner, particularly if the weather as bad. As a furnace repair company in Coquitlam, the team at Pro Ace Heating & Air Conditioning Services strongly recommend calling a professional for any issues related to a furnace, boiler, air conditioner or heat pump. For more, go to: https://acecare.ca/what-to-do-when-there-is-no-heat-in-home-call-pro-ace-heating-repair-company-in-coquitlam



Trying to figure out heating systems can be dangerous, especially if gas is involved. If gas is present and sulphurous odours are detected, open the windows, contact Fortis BC, and then a repair technician.



Relatively simple causes trigger many furnace repair issues. The trick is getting it analyzed and repaired in a timely manner. If the furnace in question is older than 15 years and hasn't been serviced regularly, a diagnostic test as well as a full servicing and maintenance procedure is highly recommended.



Pro Ace is the only HVAC company in Coquitlam to use Tablet Technology to diagnose all heating and air conditioning units. Tablet technology ensures an orderly and accurate diagnosis of a furnace, boiler, air conditioner, and heat pump. The customer receives a written report of the condition of the HVAC unit with all estimates attached—and technicians will advise homeowners about the fastest and most cost-effective ways to implement repairs.



For homeowners working with freelance professionals, don't be afraid to ask the repair technician to show their license and insurance papers. While all Pro Ace technicians are Red Seal certified, it's advisable to check credentials when a stranger is being invited into a home.



The professionals at Pro Ace Heating & Air Conditioning Services are available to answer all questions related to HVAC in Coquitlam, as well as emergency repairs. Remember, regular furnace maintenance is recommended to prevent many of the issues that can cause breakdowns and leave homeowners feeling the heat (or lack thereof).



To request a free quote on repairs for furnace maintenance in Coquitlam, contact Pro Ace at the location nearest to you.



