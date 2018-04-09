coralbay.tv Showcases Integration with Singular.live Graphics at NAB 2018

Leeds, West Yorkshire -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/09/2018 --Cloud playout and workflow specialist, coralbay.tv Ltd., announces integration of coralPlay with Singular.live graphics.



coralPlay is coralbay.tv's new ground-breaking playout software that has been designed to work both in the cloud and on premises. The software provides an automation control interface as well as a video pipeline, delivering video and audio in a variety of output formats. By integrating Singular.live, customers can now benefit from high quality on-air graphics and easy-to-use creation tools to create graphics packages.



Singular.live's software can be hosted in a public cloud and can be controlled by 3rd parties via a REST API. Peter Hajittofi, coralbay.tv's CEO, comments "Singular.live gave us a demo of their software and we were really impressed. Integration has been easy and they have been a pleasure to work with. coralbay.tv's philosophy is to give customers as much choice as possible. By integrating with Singular.live we are able to provide the kind of graphics our customers want. Going forward, we intend to build up a portfolio of drivers and interfaces to 3rd party applications to increase the choice we offer our customers so we can provide 'best of breed' solutions entirely in software."



At NAB, coralbay.tv will be importing playlists from a Proconsultant Louis traffic system, playing out the media and graphics, outputting an MPEG-2 transport stream plus providing an HLS stream for monitoring. Graphics templates are controlled and text fields are populated from fields in the playlist and from intelligent software to automatically bring up now/next/later information.



coralbay.tv is exhibiting on the PCI booth, stand number N4431.