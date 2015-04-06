Core Liquidity Markets Adds Skrill to Deposit Methods

Melbourne, Victoria -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/06/2015 --Core Liquidity Markets Pty Ltd, an Australia-based Forex, Metals, CFDs and Binary Options Financial Services Firm, has announced it has added and integrated Skrill to its multiple deposit methods.



Skrill is a globally recognized name when it comes to e-wallets and is widely used among Forex and Binary Options Traders. There are some traditional Forex brokers who still rely on bank wire transfers, but today's traders who are reacting to up to the minute news are often unsatisfied with a 12-hour delay to a card-funded deposit. The addition of Skrill allows a trader to start planning their next investment decision and to trade much faster.



Michael Markarian Managing Partner at Core Liquidity Markets comments "We offer our clients a variety of convenient funding options and now with the addition of Skrill we are adding one more that should cover and expand too many additional markets. Our clients have been requesting us to add Skrill and we have now responded to these requests."



About Skrill

Over 36 million account holders already trust Skrill to send and receive money worldwide in 200 countries and 40 currencies, securely and at low cost, without revealing their personal financial details.



Our worldwide payment network lets businesses extend their reach globally with over 100 local payment options. We already meet the needs of over 156,000 businesses with everything from a simple one-step integration to a fully-tailored payment solution.



About Core Liquidity Markets

Core Liquidity Markets is a provider of online trading services, offering: Forex, Binary Options, Metals and CFDs trading to Private Investors, Introducing Brokers, and High-Frequency Traders around the world.



To learn more please visit http://www.clmforex.com



Trading Forex and Derivatives carries a high level of risk, including the risk of losing substantially more than your initial investment. Also, you do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. The effect of leverage is that both gains and losses are magnified. You should only trade if you can afford to carry these risks. Trading Derivatives may not be suitable for all investors, so please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved, and seek independent advice if necessary.