Core Liquidity Markets Announces Bonus Program

Sydney, NSW -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/21/2013 --Core Liquidity Markets Pty Ltd, an Australia-based Forex, Metals, CFDs and Binary Options Financial Services Firm, has announced a new Credit Bonus Offer for new and existing clients.



The credit bonus offer is available to all clients that open and fund a live trading account with Core Liquidity Markets. Clients must submit necessary documentation to open an account and receive approval prior to receiving the bonus. The credit bonus can go up to $500 USD and is available to clients who trade Forex or Binary Options.



Binary Options – Core Liquidity Markets is one of the first brokers in the world to offer Binary Options trading directly on MT4. Clients can now utilize all the features of MT4 to trade Binary Options alongside Forex, Metals and CFDs. Our clients benefit from being able to utilize the robust charting capabilities and analytics available on MT4 to make informed trading decisions.



Forex – Core Liquidity Markets offers access to a deep liquidity pool from Tier-One Banks allows us to offer the highest performance, fastest execution, and lowest spreads available in the market. Core Liquidity Markets provides consistent and stable pricing, with full scale price reception and delivery through low latency ECN networks.



About Core Liquidity Markets

Core Liquidity Markets provides a marketplace for private investors, introducing brokers, asset managers and high-frequency traders alike, offering faster round-trip execution and complete transparency of pricing. The company’s principals and management team has over 40 years combined experience in the financial services industry. They have held roles in trading, banking, futures clearing, brokerage, and technology firms, some of which are amongst the largest in the world.



Disclaimer

Trading of foreign exchange contracts, contracts for difference, derivatives and other investment products which are leveraged, can carry a high level of risk. These products may not be suitable for all investors. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment. All funds committed should be risk capital. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. A Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) is available from the company website www.clmforex.com. Please read and consider the PDS before making any decision to trade Core Liquidity Markets' products. The risks must be understood prior to trading. Core Liquidity Markets refers to Core Liquidity Markets Pty Ltd. Core Liquidity Markets is an Australian company which is registered with ASIC, ACN 164 994 049. Core Liquidity Markets is an authorized representative of Direct FX Trading Pty Ltd (AFSL) Number 305539, which is the authorizing Licensee and Principal.