Core Liquidity Markets Announces Integration with Neteller

Sydney, NSW -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/28/2013 --Core Liquidity Markets Pty Ltd, an Australia-based Forex, Metals, CFDs and Binary Options Financial Services Firm, has announced integration with Neteller.



Neteller is a globally recognized name in merchant services for the brokerage industry, and currently operates in over 200 countries as one of the largest independent money transfer companies in the world. Neteller is also a member of the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK and maintains the highest standards with regards to Anti Money laundering, Fraud protection and security of funds.



Michael Markarian Managing Partner at Core Liquidity Markets explains “Until now clients would only be able to fund their accounts via bank wire or Credit Card which may take up to 2 days to process. When funding an account with Neteller it takes only a few minutes for the balance to be available in the clients trading account.”



To learn more about Core Liquidity Markets and its programs go to www.clmforex.com



About Core Liquidity Markets

Core Liquidity Markets provides a marketplace for private investors, introducing brokers, asset managers and high-frequency traders alike, offering faster round-trip execution and complete transparency of pricing. The company’s principals and management team has over 40 years combined experience in the financial services industry. They have held roles in trading, banking, futures clearing, brokerage, and technology firms, some of which are amongst the largest in the world.



Disclaimer

Trading of foreign exchange contracts, contracts for difference, derivatives and other investment products which are leveraged, can carry a high level of risk. These products may not be suitable for all investors. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment. All funds committed should be risk capital. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. A Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) is available from the company website www.clmforex.com. Please read and consider the PDS before making any decision to trade Core Liquidity Markets' products. The risks must be understood prior to trading. Core Liquidity Markets refers to Core Liquidity Markets Pty Ltd. Core Liquidity Markets is an Australian company which is registered with ASIC, ACN 164 994 049. Core Liquidity Markets is an authorized representative of Direct FX Trading Pty Ltd (AFSL) Number 305539, which is the authorizing Licensee and Principal