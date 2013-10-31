Core Liquidity Markets Announces Integration with SafeCharge

Sydney, NSW -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/31/2013 --Core Liquidity Markets Pty Ltd, an Australia-based Forex, Metals, CFDs and Binary Options Financial Services Firm, has announced integration with Credit Card Processor SafeCharge.



SafeCharge is a global provider of online and mobile payment processing. SafeCharge offers one of the industry’s most powerful fraud prevention systems, and specializes in multi currency funding options. SafeCharge has just been awarded the prestigious IAIR Corporate Award for Excellence in Secure Online Payment Processing.



Michael Markarian Managing Partner at Core Liquidity Markets comments “We are thrilled to able to offer our clients a variety of funding options. We congratulate SafeCharge on their recent award and look forward to having our customers experience the ease, speed and security of credit card funding via SafeCharge.”



To learn more about Core Liquidity Markets and its programs go to http://www.clmforex.com



About Core Liquidity Markets

Core Liquidity Markets provides a marketplace for private investors, introducing brokers, asset managers and high-frequency traders alike, offering faster round-trip execution and complete transparency of pricing. The company’s principals and management team has over 40 years combined experience in the financial services industry. They have held roles in trading, banking, futures clearing, brokerage, and technology firms, some of which are amongst the largest in the world.



Disclaimer: Trading of foreign exchange contracts, contracts for difference, derivatives and other investment products which are leveraged, can carry a high level of risk. These products may not be suitable for all investors. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment. All funds committed should be risk capital. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. A Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) is available from the company website www.clmforex.com. Please read and consider the PDS before making any decision to trade Core Liquidity Markets' products. The risks must be understood prior to trading. Core Liquidity Markets refers to Core Liquidity Markets Pty Ltd. Core Liquidity Markets is an Australian company which is registered with ASIC, ACN 164 994 049. Core Liquidity Markets is an authorized representative of Direct FX Trading Pty Ltd (AFSL) Number 305539, which is the authorizing Licensee and Principal.