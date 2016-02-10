Core Liquidity Markets Announces Partnership with Inovance Technologies

Melbourne, Victoria -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/10/2016 --Core Liquidity Markets, a financial services firm based in Melbourne, Australia, is pleased to announce its partnership with Inovance Technologies the makers of "TRAIDE®", a platform that helps traders discover new trading strategies using machine-learning algorithms. TRAIDE® allows the trader to create trading systems based on 100 technical indicators including all major currency pairs. Michael Markarian, Managing Partner at Core Liquidity Markets, comments "We are thrilled to be working with Inovance Technologies and believe that TRAIDE® is something that could revolutionize the Forex Market. Previously this type of technology was reserved for HFT (High Frequency Trading) and Hedge Funds." TRAIDE® also offers traders the ability to instantly convert their trading systems to work as an Expert Advisor (EA) in MetaTrader 4. There is no need to code on the part of the trader. "Core Liquidity Markets has proven that they are dedicated to providing their clients with the support and tools that they need to be successful," said Tad Slaff, CEO and Co-founder of Inovance. "We are extremely excited to be working with one of the most trusted firms in the industry."



About Inovance Technologies

Inovance has helped hundreds of traders develop profitable strategies with their cloud-based platform, TRAIDE®. Traders select the indicators for their strategy and TRAIDE® uses machine-learning algorithms to analyze them. Traders can then generate the code for a fully automated strategy to trade on their own platform.



Learn more at www.inovancetech.com



About Core Liquidity Markets

Core Liquidity Markets is a provider of online trading services, offering: Forex, Binary Options, Metals and CFDs trading to Private Investors, Introducing Brokers, and High-Frequency Traders around the world.



To learn more please visit www.clmforex.com



Trading Forex and Derivatives carries a high level of risk, including the risk of losing substantially more than your initial investment. Also, you do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. The effect of leverage is that both gains and losses are magnified. You should only trade if you can afford to carry these risks. Trading Derivatives may not be suitable for all investors, so please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved, and seek independent advice if necessary.