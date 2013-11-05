Core Liquidity Markets Announces the Launch of Their Professional Platform CorePro FX

Sydney, Australia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/05/2013 --Core Liquidity Markets Pty Ltd, an Australia-based Forex, Metals, CFDs and Binary Options Financial Services Firm, has announced the launch of their Professional Platform CorePro FX.



CorePro FX is a new, powerful, stand-alone, multi-asset class, margin trading platform for professional traders. The platform is designed to provide tools for the most demanding of clients, such as programmable technical analysis, depth of market views and FIX trading API.



Michael Markarian Managing Partner at Core Liquidity Markets says “We are very excited to offer a new platform that supports retail, institutional and High Frequency Trading. We strive to bring into the market products and services that will benefit a wide range of client needs in order to keep an edge in the highly competitive FX marketplace.”



To learn more about Core Liquidity Markets and its programs go to www.clmforex.com



About Core Liquidity Markets

Core Liquidity Markets provides a marketplace for private investors, introducing brokers, asset managers and high-frequency traders alike, offering faster round-trip execution and complete transparency of pricing. The company’s principals and management team has over 40 years combined experience in the financial services industry. They have held roles in trading, banking, futures clearing, brokerage, and technology firms, some of which are amongst the largest in the world.



Disclaimer: Trading of foreign exchange contracts, contracts for difference, derivatives and other investment products which are leveraged, can carry a high level of risk. These products may not be suitable for all investors. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment. All funds committed should be risk capital. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. A Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) is available from the company website www.clmforex.com. Please read and consider the PDS before making any decision to trade Core Liquidity Markets' products. The risks must be understood prior to trading. Core Liquidity Markets refers to Core Liquidity Markets Pty Ltd. Core Liquidity Markets is an Australian company which is registered with ASIC, ACN 164 994 049. Core Liquidity Markets is an authorized representative of Direct FX Trading Pty Ltd (AFSL) Number 305539, which is the authorizing Licensee and Principal.