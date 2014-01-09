Core Liquidity Markets Announces the Release of Spanish Language Website

Sydney, Australia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/09/2014 --Australian based Financial Services Firm - Core Liquidity Markets; proudly announces the launch of their Spanish language website. The Spanish language website will help a growing number of Latin American and Spanish based traders learn more about the products and services offered by Core Liquidity Markets.



The Spanish language website demonstrates Core Liquidity Markets’ focus on the Latin American and Spanish Forex markets. “We have noticed a very high demand for our products and services from the Latin American and in particular the Spanish market. Our new Spanish website will allow the Spanish speaking demographic to navigate and understand our products and core business in their native language. “We are very excited to be able to service and offer our products to Latin American emerging economies.”



In addition to the website Core Liquidity Markets also offers clients Spanish Language support via live chat services, email and phone.



Core Liquidity Markets will also be adding additional language services in the near future, Chinese being next in line.



About Core Liquidity Markets

Core Liquidity Markets provides a marketplace for private investors, introducing brokers, asset managers and high-frequency traders alike, offering faster round-trip execution and complete transparency of pricing. The company’s principals and management team has over 40 years combined experience in the financial services industry. They have held roles in trading, banking, futures clearing, brokerage, and technology firms, some of which are amongst the largest in the world.



Disclaimer

Trading of foreign exchange contracts, contracts for difference, derivatives and other investment products which are leveraged, can carry a high level of risk. These products may not be suitable for all investors. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment. All funds committed should be risk capital. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. A Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) is available from the company website www.clmforex.com. Please read and consider the PDS before making any decision to trade Core Liquidity Markets' products. The risks must be understood prior to trading. Core Liquidity Markets refers to Core Liquidity Markets Pty Ltd. Core Liquidity Markets is an Australian company which is registered with ASIC, ACN 164 994 049. Core Liquidity Markets is an authorized representative of Direct FX Trading Pty Ltd (AFSL) Number 305539, which is the authorizing Licensee and Principal.